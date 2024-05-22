^

Headlines

China urged to open Panatag to international inspection

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2024 | 12:00am
China urged to open Panatag to international inspection
A Chinese Coast Guard ship sails beside the boat number 2 of the Atin Ito civilian resupply mission in the vicinity of the Bajo de Masinloc at the West Philippine Sea on May 15, 2024.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — An independent third-party entity – possibly the United Nations or a respected environment group – should inspect Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal to validate the “incontrovertible proof” presented by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) of China’s massive destruction of corals and other marine resources in the area, according to National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya.

“In the face of China’s repeated denials, we call on China to open up Bajo de Masinloc to international inspection and we also call on third-party inspectors from relevant United Nations bodies or respected environmental organizations to determine the true situation therein in order to protect the environment,” Malaya said on Monday, referring to Panatag Shoal by its other name.

Malaya noted that the PCG has been documenting Chinese destructive activities in Panatag Shoal since 2016, including their harvesting in large quantities of giant clams, sea turtles, puffer fish, stingrays, eels and other marine animals.

“Chinese entities have been continuously engaged in large-scale harvesting of endangered species, unlawfully exploiting the vulnerable species with wild abandon,” Malaya, who is also a spokesman for the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, said.

“Giant clams, among others, are declared protected species under the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Faura (CITES),” he added.

Malaya stressed that China has no legal rights over Panatag Shoal and its expansive claims over almost the entire South China Sea were already invalidated in a ruling in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague.

“In fact, the arbitral tribunal in its decision stated that ‘The Tribunal’ also found that Chinese authorities were aware that Chinese fishermen have harvested endangered sea turtles, coral and giant clams on a substantial scale in the South China Sea (using methods that inflict severe damage on the coral reef environment) and had not fulfilled their obligations to stop such activities,” he said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, at a press conference on Monday, accused the Philippines of singling out China in the environmental damage in the West Philippine Sea.

“If any environmental degradation appears in those waters, it is the Philippines who needs to reflect on its behavior, instead of wrongly accusing China,” he added.

vuukle comment

CHINA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zubiri says he lost Senate presidency for defending Dela Rosa

Zubiri says he lost Senate presidency for defending Dela Rosa

6 hours ago
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed on Tuesday that his colleagues wanted to unseat him as Senate president for defending Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros flags Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's 'ties' to Singapore criminals

Hontiveros flags Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's 'ties' to Singapore criminals

7 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomed the decision of the Department of Interior and Local Government to remove Bamban Mayor Alice...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

2 days ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
House drug war probe highlights police inaction faced by EJK victims

House drug war probe highlights police inaction faced by EJK victims

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Victims’ families told House lawmakers that for years, they have borne the brunt of authorities’ inaction and...
Headlines
fbtw
Detained foreign tanker now a &lsquo;vessel of interest&rsquo; for NICA

Detained foreign tanker now a ‘vessel of interest’ for NICA

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Chinese-manned tanker being held by the Philippine Coast Guard since May 15 is now a “vessel of interest”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos wants Philippines to become hub for smart manufacturing

Marcos wants Philippines to become hub for smart manufacturing

By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
The Philippines is counting on its strengths and engagements to transform its economy into a regional hub for smart and sustainable...
Headlines
fbtw
Cacdac confirmation suffers technical bypass

Cacdac confirmation suffers technical bypass

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 52 minutes ago
The Commission on Appointments has deferred confirming the ad interim appointment of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac...
Headlines
fbtw
SC clears Yap in ghost livelihood scam

SC clears Yap in ghost livelihood scam

By Daphne Galvez | 52 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has cleared former agriculture chief Arthur Yap of graft and malversation charges over his alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Bell-Kenz&nbsp;files cyber libel raps vs Leachon

Bell-Kenz files cyber libel raps vs Leachon

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 52 minutes ago
Health reform advocate Tony Leachon is facing cyber libel charges filed yesterday by Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with