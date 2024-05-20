^

Headlines

Zubiri steps down as Senate president, says he disobeyed 'powers that be'

Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday stepped down from his post, ending his two-year term due to what he implied was dissatisfaction with him for breaking ranks.

"I failed to follow instructions from the powers that be, simple as that," Zubiri said during his privilege speech.

The outgoing Senate president, whose two-year leadership was repeatedly marked by coup rumors, was visibly emotional while addressing his colleagues.

"I fought the good fight. If I've ruffled some feathers in doing so, then so be it," Zubiri said.

Following Zubiri's resignation as Senate president, other senators tender their resignations from various leadership positions.

Sen. Chiz Escudero is set to take his oath as new Senate president.

Details to follow. Refresh this page for updates. 

vuukle comment

CONGRESS

SENATE

ZUBIRI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

1 day ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor issues 40 licenses to rebranded POGOs

Pagcor issues 40 licenses to rebranded POGOs

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
State gaming regulator and operator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has issued a total of 40 licenses to so-called...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys to continue fishing in Panatag

Pinoys to continue fishing in Panatag

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Filipino fisherfolk will not be cowed and will continue to fish in Panatag Shoal despite China’s empowering of its coast...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
At least 36 areas can still experience “danger” heat index of between 46 and 42 degrees Celsius today, despite...
Headlines
fbtw
NSTC-ROTC bill approval pushed

NSTC-ROTC bill approval pushed

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A two-year mandatory citizen service training for college students is being pushed for approval by 1-Pacman party-list Rep....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duterte execs skip House hearing on 'secret deal' with China

Duterte execs skip House hearing on 'secret deal' with China

2 hours ago
Tupas said, without naming who, that besides Medialdea, "one provided an explanation through another channel," while the other...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG calls China&rsquo;s trespass rule &lsquo;empty threat&rsquo;

PCG calls China’s trespass rule ‘empty threat’

3 hours ago
China has authorized its coast guard to detain foreigners suspected of “trespassing” within its claimed borders...
Headlines
fbtw
Australian tagged as Sinaloa cartel member nabbed for drug smuggling

Australian tagged as Sinaloa cartel member nabbed for drug smuggling

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the Australian national is a subject of an Interpol red notice due...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Dengue cases down nationwide

DOH: Dengue cases down nationwide

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The DOH reported that cases decreased to 5,211 between April 7 and April 20, down from 5,380 between March 24 and April ...
Headlines
fbtw
Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys

Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Protests will continue today amid the ongoing crackdown against colorum or unauthorized public utility jeepneys (PUJ), transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with