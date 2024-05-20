Zubiri steps down as Senate president, says he disobeyed 'powers that be'

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday stepped down from his post, ending his two-year term due to what he implied was dissatisfaction with him for breaking ranks.

"I failed to follow instructions from the powers that be, simple as that," Zubiri said during his privilege speech.

The outgoing Senate president, whose two-year leadership was repeatedly marked by coup rumors, was visibly emotional while addressing his colleagues.

"I fought the good fight. If I've ruffled some feathers in doing so, then so be it," Zubiri said.

Following Zubiri's resignation as Senate president, other senators tender their resignations from various leadership positions.

Sen. Chiz Escudero is set to take his oath as new Senate president.

Details to follow. Refresh this page for updates.