Trust, performance ratings of Marcos, Duterte decline — OCTA

Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 4:22pm
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) stands beside Vice President Sara Duterte (L) in a traditional dress after he delivered his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The trust and performance ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte suffered declines in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research. 

OCTA said the poll indicates that around two-thirds of adult Filipinos still trust them and approve of their performance despite the decreases in their ratings. 

The first quarter survey, conducted from March 24 to 27 and released on Monday, showed that his trust rating dropped six points to 69% from 75% in December 2023. Around 10% of adult Filipinos said they distrust the president, while 21% were undecided. 

Marcos’ trust rating was highest in Balance Luzon (79%) and among Class D adults (69%). Meanwhile, it was lowest in Mindanao (48%) and among Class ABC (64%). 

Sixty-five percent of adult Filipinos said they were satisfied with the performance of Marcos, six points lower than the 71% recorded in December. About 14% were dissatisfied with his work, while 21% were undecided. 

His performance rating ranged from 48% in Mindanao to 75% in Balance Luzon, and from 59% among Class ABC to 66% among Class D. 

Duterte’s ratings

The OCTA survey showed the trust rating of Duterte dipping to 68% in March from 77% in December. Meanwhile, 10% of adult Filipinos said they distrust her, and 22% were undecided. 

Duterte’s trust rating was highest in Mindanao (95%) and among Class E (72%), while it was lowest in Balance Luzon (57%) and among Class ABC (60%). 

Sixty-four percent were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, which was 11 percentage points lower than her 75% rating in December. Around 13% of adults were dissatisfied with her work, while 24% were undecided. 

Her performance ranged from 51% in Balance Luzon and 93% in Mindanao, and from 55% among Class ABC adults to 71% among Class ABC. 

Other officials

Former Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri received a trust rating of 56% and a performance rating of 57%. Zubiri resigned as the president of the upper chamber on Monday.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez got a trust rating of 61% and a performance rating of 62%. 

Only 15% of adult Filipinos said they trust Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, and 14% said they approve of his performance.

The nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 respondents. The poll had a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level and ±6% for regional breakdowns. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SARA DUTERTE

TRUST RATING
