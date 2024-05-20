^

Australian tagged as Sinaloa cartel member nabbed for drug smuggling

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 1:32pm
Australian tagged as Sinaloa cartel member nabbed for drug smuggling
This photo shows an individual in handcuffs.
Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended an Australian national who is said to be an alleged member of the Mexico-based Sinaloa drug cartel.

On Sunday, BI reported that Gregor Johann Haas, 46, was arrested by its fugitive search unit in Cebu last week.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the Australian national is a subject of an Interpol red notice due to a criminal case that was filed against him in Indonesia.

Indonesia's national narcotics board issued an arrest warrant against Haas on Jan. 29, 2024 also due to drug smuggling.

The BI also said that Indonesian authorities first pointed Haas’ alleged links to the Sinaloa drug cartel which is reportedly behind the attempt to previously smuggle into Indonesia a shipment of floor ceramics filled with more than five kilograms of the illegal drug substance containing methamphetamine.

The drugs were seized by Indonesian officials, who subsequently learned through testimonies from apprehended drug couriers that Haas had sent the packages from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Established in the 1980s, the Sinaloa drug cartel is believed to operate in Mexico and is regarded as one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations.

In a separate statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla lauded the arrest of the Australian national.

"Haas' arrest is a direct result of our law enforcement's dedication to securing our borders and safeguarding our communities," Remulla was quoted as saying in a press release.

Haas is currently held at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, awaiting deportation proceedings.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DRUG TRAFFICKING

RED NOTICE
