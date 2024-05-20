^

Headlines

Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys
Traditional jeepney drivers of transport group Manibela stage a protest against the public utility vehicle phaseout at a terminal in Nagtahan, Manila on May 6, 2024.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Protests will continue today amid the ongoing crackdown against colorum or unauthorized public utility jeepneys (PUJ), transport group Manibela said.

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena yesterday criticized the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for being selective in impounding PUJs that failed to consolidate.

At least three PUJs were impounded on Friday. These were not part of Manibela and Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide or Piston, Valbuena said in a radio interview.

“Even those who applied for consolidation were impounded. If you have no group and your route is weak, you are being singled out in the apprehension,” he added.

Three units operating in Divisoria, Tondo were impounded and the licenses of jeepney drivers were confiscated, Valbuena said based on a report he received.

“The LTFRB original order is a massive crackdown but because of what they saw last Thursday where many commuters were stranded because many jeepneys were not able to consolidate, it (LTFRB) withdrew the massive apprehension drive. They limit it to two to three units per day,” he noted.

This only proved there is a public transport shortage, he said.

“The manner of apprehension was wrong. They are being selective and creating panic in the passengers. Those who decided to have a last-minute filing of applications for consolidation and (those with pending applications) were the first to be apprehended. If you want to enforce the directive, they should apprehend all those who did not consolidate,” he added.

Valbuena has criticized the LTFRB for failing to admit their data on consolidation was inaccurate.

“We have documented, as well as the media, that many were stranded because of a shortage in public transport. At 3 a.m. on Friday, many passengers were still waiting for PUVs,” he noted.

The LTFRB cannot force PUJs to join the consolidation, he said.

“Based on the data from the Development Bank of the Philippines, those who failed to pay for the amortization already reached P2 billion and for Land Bank of the Philippines, as of January, it reached P400 million. This only shows that the program is a failure,” Valbuena said.

Aside from mobilization in various strike centers in Metro Manila, Manibela members will protest in front of the LTFRB main office in Quezon City, he added.

The crackdown on colorum vehicles started Thursday after the consolidation ended on April 30.

Manibela and Piston have asked the Supreme Court to finally rule on their petition against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

The PUVMP started during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

President Marcos decided to continue the PUVMP despite opposition from transport groups and employers.

Expenses

Passengers’ expenses have doubled amid the crackdown against colorum PUJs, commuters’ group United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) said yesterday.

In a radio interview, UFCC president RJ Javellana asked the government to conduct an “honest-to-goodness evaluation” of the PUVMP.

“The expenses of our commuters have already increased. Instead of spending P50, it is now times two. It is even worse in the evening as they are forced to pay for special trips,” Javellana said.

“Modernization will result in the fare increase. It seems that even the government is not ready for the true impact (of the phaseout of PUJs) to the public as once the fare increases, it will have an impact on inflation, on our economy and will affect our community,” he added.

The LTFRB warned that colorum PUJs would be impounded and operators would face a P50,000 fine and one-year suspension of their driver’s license.

vuukle comment

JEEPNEYS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

14 hours ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG recommends preventive suspension vs Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

DILG recommends preventive suspension vs Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Department of the Internal and Local Government recommended a preventive suspension against controversial Bamban, Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
31 areas, including Metro Manila, to hit dangerous heat index on May 19

31 areas, including Metro Manila, to hit dangerous heat index on May 19

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 16 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 31 areas across the country is expected to soar to dangerous levels...
Headlines
fbtw
Beijing&rsquo;s detention rule in South China Sea &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; &mdash; Marcos

Beijing’s detention rule in South China Sea ‘unacceptable’ — Marcos

16 hours ago
“The position that we take is that it’s unacceptable and we will take whatever measures to always protect our...
Headlines
fbtw
More afternoon, evening rains expected as wet season nears

More afternoon, evening rains expected as wet season nears

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Expect more rains in the afternoons and evenings as the country transitions to the rainy season, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

Despite rains, extreme heat seen in 36 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 3 hours ago
At least 36 areas can still experience “danger” heat index of between 46 and 42 degrees Celsius today, despite...
Headlines
fbtw

Senate sends ‘polite invitation’ to Chinese embassy officials

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 hours ago
The Senate panel cannot compel Chinese embassy officials to attend its investigation into the alleged wiretapping incident, Sen. Francis Tolentino admitted yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PFP-NPC alliance not marriage of convenience&rsquo;

‘PFP-NPC alliance not marriage of convenience’

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday clarified that his party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and the Nationalist People’s Coalition...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to finish RBH6 hearings before break

Senate to finish RBH6 hearings before break

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 hours ago
The 19th Congress is on its last week before adjourning sine die but the Senate subcommittee on constitutional amendments...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with