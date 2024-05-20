Protest continues vs crackdown on unconsolidated jeepneys

Traditional jeepney drivers of transport group Manibela stage a protest against the public utility vehicle phaseout at a terminal in Nagtahan, Manila on May 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Protests will continue today amid the ongoing crackdown against colorum or unauthorized public utility jeepneys (PUJ), transport group Manibela said.

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena yesterday criticized the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for being selective in impounding PUJs that failed to consolidate.

At least three PUJs were impounded on Friday. These were not part of Manibela and Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide or Piston, Valbuena said in a radio interview.

“Even those who applied for consolidation were impounded. If you have no group and your route is weak, you are being singled out in the apprehension,” he added.

Three units operating in Divisoria, Tondo were impounded and the licenses of jeepney drivers were confiscated, Valbuena said based on a report he received.

“The LTFRB original order is a massive crackdown but because of what they saw last Thursday where many commuters were stranded because many jeepneys were not able to consolidate, it (LTFRB) withdrew the massive apprehension drive. They limit it to two to three units per day,” he noted.

This only proved there is a public transport shortage, he said.

“The manner of apprehension was wrong. They are being selective and creating panic in the passengers. Those who decided to have a last-minute filing of applications for consolidation and (those with pending applications) were the first to be apprehended. If you want to enforce the directive, they should apprehend all those who did not consolidate,” he added.

Valbuena has criticized the LTFRB for failing to admit their data on consolidation was inaccurate.

“We have documented, as well as the media, that many were stranded because of a shortage in public transport. At 3 a.m. on Friday, many passengers were still waiting for PUVs,” he noted.

The LTFRB cannot force PUJs to join the consolidation, he said.

“Based on the data from the Development Bank of the Philippines, those who failed to pay for the amortization already reached P2 billion and for Land Bank of the Philippines, as of January, it reached P400 million. This only shows that the program is a failure,” Valbuena said.

Aside from mobilization in various strike centers in Metro Manila, Manibela members will protest in front of the LTFRB main office in Quezon City, he added.

The crackdown on colorum vehicles started Thursday after the consolidation ended on April 30.

Manibela and Piston have asked the Supreme Court to finally rule on their petition against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

The PUVMP started during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

President Marcos decided to continue the PUVMP despite opposition from transport groups and employers.

Expenses

Passengers’ expenses have doubled amid the crackdown against colorum PUJs, commuters’ group United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) said yesterday.

In a radio interview, UFCC president RJ Javellana asked the government to conduct an “honest-to-goodness evaluation” of the PUVMP.

“The expenses of our commuters have already increased. Instead of spending P50, it is now times two. It is even worse in the evening as they are forced to pay for special trips,” Javellana said.

“Modernization will result in the fare increase. It seems that even the government is not ready for the true impact (of the phaseout of PUJs) to the public as once the fare increases, it will have an impact on inflation, on our economy and will affect our community,” he added.

The LTFRB warned that colorum PUJs would be impounded and operators would face a P50,000 fine and one-year suspension of their driver’s license.