^

Headlines

Marcos orders grace period for e-trike penalties

Ghio Ong, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos orders grace period for e-trike penalties
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel load e-trikes onto a flatbed tow truck along Quirino Avenue in Parañaque yesterday following the enforcement of a ban on light e-vehicles on selected major roads.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines —  President Marcos yesterday suspended for one month the imposition of penalties on e-bikes, e-trikes and other vehicles barred from traversing national roads, citing the need to give drivers more time to adjust to the new policy.

“We have to give them the chance to know the new rules and how they will adjust. Besides, the P2,500 fine is huge, it is costly for them, so let us give them one month so they would know what to do,” he added.

But he clarified that the vehicles are still prohibited in some national roads under Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Regulation No. 24-022 Series of 2024.

“The grace period covers the non-issuance of tickets, penalties and impoundment of e-trikes,” Marcos said.

If drivers of the affected vehicles are flagged, they will only be informed about the roads they may use and the new rules designed to promote road safety and order, he added.

The ban, which started on April 15, covers the traversing of e-vehicles, such as e-bikes and e-trikes, tricycles, pedicabs, pushcarts and kuligligs on national roads, circumferential and radial roads in Metro Manila.

It is being enforced in 19 Metro Manila roads – Recto Avenue, President Quirino Avenue, Araneta Avenue, EDSA Katipunan/CP Garcia, Southeast Metro Manila Expressway, Roxas Boulevard, Taft Avenue, SLEX, Shaw Boulevard, Ortigas Avenue,
 Magsaysay Blvd./Aurora Blvd., Quezon Ave./Commonwealth Ave., A. Bonifacio Ave, Rizal Ave., Del Pan/Marcos Highway/MacArthur Highway, Elliptical Road, Mindanao Avenue and Marcos Highway.

Violators will be fined P2,500. Driver’s license will also be required for those who will drive electric-powered motor vehicles and tricycles.

The vehicles of drivers who cannot present their license upon apprehension will be subject to impoundment.

Meanwhile, confusion and excuses from apprehended motorists highlighted the second day of the government’s crackdown on light vehicles plying major roads in Metro Manila.

Personnel of MMDA towed around 15 e-trikes parked in front of an e-trike store along Quirino Avenue in Parañaque City, almost filling a tow truck.

Some owners of the seized e-trikes were left hapless despite resistance from authorities as they tried to pull back their vehicles.

Meanwhile, e-trike drivers also tried to avoid getting penalized by the same MMDA unit along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City. They pointed out they had an agreement with the city government allowing them to use that road.

They also cried foul over the apprehensions, saying they were being deprived of their income.

The MMDA remained firm in enforcing the policy despite the confusion and the excuses expressed by apprehended drivers.

Meanwhile, some barangay officials also claimed being exempted from the policy after MMDA personnel caught them using e-trikes as service vehicles along EDSA and Taft Avenue on Wednesday.

“We explained to them that the MMC (Metro Manila Council) resolution did not include any exemption,” MMDA’s Traffic Enforcement Group chief Victor Nuñez said in an interview over radio dzBB yesterday.

On Wednesday, the MMDA recorded a total of 177 apprehensions that were mostly e-trikes and tricycles. Of that figure, 71 were impounded.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan declared the suspension of the implementation of City Ordinance No. 8998, which included motorcycles in the list of vehicles to be clamped by the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) if parked in restricted areas such as national roads and alternate routes.

According to her, the city government received complaints about the alleged lapses in enforcing and has directed the MTPB to look into the complaints.

Lacuna-Pangan also warned her constituents to avoid relying on posts on social media that did not come from the city government’s official channels. - Nillicent Bautista

vuukle comment

MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves&rsquo; son allegedly tried to bribe Timor-Leste police for father&rsquo;s security &mdash; DOJ

Teves’ son allegedly tried to bribe Timor-Leste police for father’s security — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Citing a local news report, the DOJ stated that Teves' son allegedly offered $2,000 (P114,000) as a bribe to a member of Timor-Leste's...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese Embassy hits &lsquo;unfounded&rsquo; claims vs student exchanges

Chinese Embassy hits ‘unfounded’ claims vs student exchanges

8 hours ago
Reps. Joseph Lara (Cagayan) and Faustino Dy IV (Isabela) have filed separate resolutions to probe the alleged surge of Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA warns: Hotter days ahead in May

PAGASA warns: Hotter days ahead in May

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Prepare for hotter days and nights ahead, surpassing the already scorching heat as temperatures could reach over 40 degrees...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila

Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local government units to give more...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese remove Pinoy fishers&rsquo; payao in West Philippine Sea

Chinese remove Pinoy fishers’ payao in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Chinese vessels removed the payao installed by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for Filipino fishermen at Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Female cadet who sold siopao tops PNPA Class 2024

Female cadet who sold siopao tops PNPA Class 2024

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A woman who used to work at a photocopy center and sell siopao in school to fund her college education emerged as topnotcher...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC to power generators: Explain forced outages

ERC to power generators: Explain forced outages

By Patrick Miguel | 1 hour ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission will investigate the recent forced outages of several power plants, resulting in the placement...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to proceed with Miru deal for 2025 polls

Comelec to proceed with Miru deal for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections contract for the lease of automated counting machines with Miru Systems remains valid despite...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves deportation sought after son &lsquo;bribed&rsquo; Timorese cop

Teves deportation sought after son ‘bribed’ Timorese cop

By Dapne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice is urging Timor-Leste authorities to extradite or deport expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with