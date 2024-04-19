^

Headlines

Number of fishermen in West Philippine Sea up 60% – BFAR

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Number of fishermen in West Philippine Sea up 60% â�� BFAR
Filipino fishermen fetch MV Kapitan Felix Oca at a designated rendezvous point in the West Philippine Sea on December 11, 2023.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino fishermen have begun dropping their nets again in the West Philippine Sea, with a ranking official from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) claiming they have increased by more than half – encouraged largely by greater government presence and support against Chinese harassment.

In an interview onboard the M/V DA-BFAR, BFAR spokesman Nazario Briguera said the fishers – especially those operating around the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal area – now feel greater support from the government, particularly the BFAR and Philippine Coast Guard.

“If you can recall, I already stated last month the increase (in the number of fisherfolk), particularly at Scarborough as they already felt the presence of the government,” Briguera said.

He did not give specific details but he maintained that greater presence of the government has encouraged fishermen to resume their trade in the country’s waters.

“I do not have the exact figures, but based on the our estimate, the increase is between 50 and 60 percent and we can attribute this to the presence of both BFAR and coast guard. It is important for our fishers to feel the presence of the government,” he pointed out.

According to Briguera, the fuel support for the fishers has significantly improved the operation of Filipino fishers in the West Philippine Sea.

“We expanded our support through this project, LAYAG-WPS (Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea). This is a more comprehensive approach from the government like the distribution of big boats, basic postharvest equipment, including skills enhancement, capacity building for our fishers,” he said.

“BFAR is there with or without the conflict or any tension. Our mandate does not change, to give support to our fisherfolk. We are not affected by this issue (tension with China),” Briguera said.

Currently, the BFAR has at least 30 floating assets to carry out its function of providing support to the fisherfolk, he said.

Briguera said that livelihood intervention provided during the launch of LAYAG-WPS in Subic, Zambales reached P60 million.

“Overall, the government has allocated P2 billion funding to implement the LAYAG-West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Covered by the program, he said, are regions facing the West Philippine Sea, including Regions 1, 3 and Mimaropa.

vuukle comment

BFAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves&rsquo; son allegedly tried to bribe Timor-Leste police for father&rsquo;s security &mdash; DOJ

Teves’ son allegedly tried to bribe Timor-Leste police for father’s security — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Citing a local news report, the DOJ stated that Teves' son allegedly offered $2,000 (P114,000) as a bribe to a member of Timor-Leste's...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese Embassy hits &lsquo;unfounded&rsquo; claims vs student exchanges

Chinese Embassy hits ‘unfounded’ claims vs student exchanges

8 hours ago
Reps. Joseph Lara (Cagayan) and Faustino Dy IV (Isabela) have filed separate resolutions to probe the alleged surge of Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA warns: Hotter days ahead in May

PAGASA warns: Hotter days ahead in May

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Prepare for hotter days and nights ahead, surpassing the already scorching heat as temperatures could reach over 40 degrees...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila

Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local government units to give more...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese remove Pinoy fishers&rsquo; payao in West Philippine Sea

Chinese remove Pinoy fishers’ payao in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Chinese vessels removed the payao installed by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for Filipino fishermen at Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP urged to step up manhunt for Quiboloy

PNP urged to step up manhunt for Quiboloy

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged the Philippine National Police to step up its search for fugitive Apollo Quiboloy, who...
Headlines
fbtw

Coast Guard to join Balikatan exercises with US

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
For the first time, the Philippine Coast Guard will join the Balikatan military exercises with the United States, with six of its vessels being readied for “humanitarian armed service” role in the 16-day...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand to sign VFA this year

Philippines, New Zealand to sign VFA this year

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and New Zealand yesterday agreed to enhance military and economic ties, committing to finish a visiting forces...
Headlines
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o shrinks egg sizes

El Niño shrinks egg sizes

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
There is an oversupply of small eggs as sizes shrink amid the impact of El Niño, the Philippine Egg Board Association...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with