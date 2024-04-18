^

Chinese Embassy hits ‘unfounded’ claims vs student exchanges

Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 5:04pm
Chinese Embassy hits 'unfounded' claims vs student exchanges
Chinese students wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou on April 7, 2023.
AFP / Ludovic Marin

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy on Thursday criticized the allegations related to the presence of Chinese students in Cagayan province, saying the claims fuel distrust and animosity toward Beijing. 

Reps. Joseph Lara (Cagayan) and Faustino Dy IV (Isabela) have filed separate resolutions to probe the alleged surge of Chinese nationals in the Cagayan Valley, noting their presence poses risk to the country’s national security. 

According to Lara, there are over 4,600 Chinese nationals studying and staying in Tuguegarao City.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy called the accusations against educational exchanges between Manila and Beijing “unfounded.” It said these claims were “yet another malicious sleight of hand to incite suspicion and hatred of China.”

“Individual Philippine politicians are hyping up China-Philippines maritime issues and exaggerating the maritime differences in the name of national security to serve their political agenda and self-interest and undermine China-Philippines cooperation,” the embassy added. 

The embassy noted a supposed “resurrection” of McCarthyism—or the practice of publicly accusing people of disloyalty or subversion without much proof. 

“This deserves high vigilance and must be resolutely opposed,” it said.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba clarified the presence of Chinese students in the province and other parts of the country stemmed from an agreement between the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Chinese learning institutions. 

Mamba stressed there is no connection between the presence of Chinese students and the maritime row between Manila and Beijing. 

Cagayan hosts two Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites: Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport. 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said the military would look into the reported surge of Chinese nationals and cooperate with the police. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CAGAYAN

CHINESE EMBASSY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
