SC asks Senate to comment on Quiboloy petition

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 4:23pm
Apollo Quiboloy, head of "the Kingdom of Jesus Christ," a non-Catholic religious group and spiritual adviser of president-elect Rodrigo Duterte, speaks during a press conference in Davao City in southern island of Mindanao on May 23, 2016.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has asked the Senate to file their comment on the petition filed by the camp of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy assailing the legality of the chamber's warrant of arrest against him.

This has been confirmed by SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting in a media forum on Wednesday. 

An order to comment is part of the high court's procedures in handling cases or petitions.

On March 25, Quiboloy's camp filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking the high court to halt the Senate from enforcing the arrest warrant issued against the preacher for his failure to appear in a Senate investigation into the alleged abuses of his "church," the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Along with Quiboloy's petition is a request for a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction to halt the enforcement of the arrest warrant. 

In an ambush interview with reporters, Ting said that the high court only asked the Senate for comment to hear "both sides" and did not deny nor grant the preacher's request for TRO.

In a statement, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the chair of the Senate Committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, said that she will respond to the SC's request for comment.

"While we have yet to receive and read the order, we certainly will comply with the directive of the SC, cognizant of the principle of separation of powers and with only the highest respect for our institutions.," Hontiveros' statement read. 

Aside from the Senate arrest warrant, Quiboloy has a warrant of arrest for child and sexual abuse issued by a Davao City court.

Along with Quiboloy charged before the Davao Court are his associates: Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Enteng Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes. 

A Pasig Court has also issued another warrant for the non-bailable charge of qualified human trafficking against Quiboloy and his co-accused. 

