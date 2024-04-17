^

Headlines

US senators seek $500 million aid for AFP

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2024 | 12:00am
US senators seek $500 million aid for AFP
More than 2,000 members of Philippine and Australian defense forces and US marine corps aviation from marine rotational forces conduct military exercises as they participate in the first Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023 amphibious operation at the Naval Station in San Antonio, Zambales on August 25, 2023.
KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Two American senators have filed a measure seeking to boost the alliance of the Philippines and the US through a significant increase in military financing as concerns grow over China’s aggressive acts in the South China Sea.

The proposed Philippines Enhanced Resilience Act of 2024 filed by Senators Bill Hagerty and Tim Kaine allows $500 million in foreign military financing grant to the Philippines for each fiscal year, 2025 through 2029. This is equivalent to $2.5 billion in US security assistance to the Philippines over five fiscal years.

The measure requires the US Secretary of State, in coordination with the US Secretary of Defense, to submit an annual spending plan to Congress, on how the US government will spend the foreign military financing as security aid to the Philippines.

“As the United States and the Philippines face growing challenges to security and prosperity in the West Philippine Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific region, it’s critical for our two nations to deepen cooperation and raise our decades-long alliance to even greater heights,” Hagerty said in a statement.

Hagerty said the bill, which was filed on April 10, would significantly increase US security assistance to the Philippines and “profoundly strengthen and modernize the defense and deterrence capabilities” of the two countries’ alliance.

Kaine said China’s aggression toward the Philippines “threatens the security and stability of the entire region.”

“It is pivotal that the people of the Philippines have the resources and support they need in the face of those threats. As a member of the foreign relations and armed services committees, I will continue to work to link arms with our allies and build a safe and stable future,” Kaine said.

The measure requires the US state secretary, in consultation with the US defense secretary and other appropriate officials, to submit an annual report to Congress on steps taken to enhance the defense ties between Manila and Washington.

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Danger heat index in 13 areas today

PAGASA: Danger heat index in 13 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 13 areas in the Philippines could experience a “danger” heat index of 44 degrees Celsius today amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; classification

PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach ‘dangerous’ classification

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The weather agency's latest heat index bulletin said the 13 areas will be under the “danger” classification, with...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to probe alleged &lsquo;seditious&rsquo; statements of ex-Speaker Alvarez

DOJ to probe alleged ‘seditious’ statements of ex-Speaker Alvarez

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that he has ordered an investigation to determine whether Alvarez's statements...
Headlines
fbtw
24 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat classification &mdash; PAGASA

24 areas under ‘danger’ heat classification — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 46°C.
Headlines
fbtw
Brace for dangerous heat in 9 areas today &ndash; Pagasa

Brace for dangerous heat in 9 areas today – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
“Danger” heat index is expected in nine areas today amid the ongoing El Niño and dry season, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP checking Chinese students&rsquo; influx in Cagayan

AFP checking Chinese students’ influx in Cagayan

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is looking into the reported swarm of Chinese college students in the province of Ca...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, AFP eye delisting of Alvarez as military reservist

DND, AFP eye delisting of Alvarez as military reservist

By Delon Porcalla | 2 hours ago
The Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines are looking at a possible investigation of Davao del...
Headlines
fbtw
Luzon, Visayas grids placed under red, yellow alert

Luzon, Visayas grids placed under red, yellow alert

By Patrick Miguel | 2 hours ago
With several power plants either offline or operating at reduced capacity, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw

Red tape hinders Philippines investments – German envoy

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
Persisting red tape is the biggest hindrance to expanding investments in the Philippines, according to German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoschke.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with