^

Headlines

Red tape hinders Philippines investments – German envoy

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Persisting red tape is the biggest hindrance to expanding investments in the Philippines, according to German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoschke.

Businesses and investors still have lots of permits to secure to operate in the country, he noted.

To secure these permits, businesses have to deal with different layers and units of the government, he added.

There is corruption in certain bureaucratic processes that businesses and investors face, he said.

“Streamlining processes and reducing red tape is one of the key concerns,” Pfaffernoschke told reporters yesterday.

German companies interested in investing more “need red carpet and not red tape,” he added.

Pfaffernoschke lauded the Marcos administration for addressing red tape, saying the government is “doing right things” to provide businesses with a better regulatory environment.

“We need concrete results on the ground and not just words and good EOs (executive orders). And we are optimistic that it is going to happen,” he added.

Berlin has been “talking much closely” to the Philippines since President Marcos assumed office, compared to the previous administration, he noted.

Political stability is a factor in improving investments made by German firms in the Philippines, Pfaffernoschke said.

Political relations between Germany and the Philippines can “flourish” if there is political stability that stems from a secure and clear economic and political framework “valid for the long term,” he explained.

“It does not mean martial law. It means a found democracy wherein everybody respects the rule of law and democracy,” he said.

Germany remains one of the country’s investment partners with its foreign direct investments (FDIs) reaching nearly $150 million last year, its highest since 2005, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

The DTI noted that Germany emerged as the “leading source” of FDI in 2023 as it contributed P393.99 billion.

vuukle comment

RED TAPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Danger heat index in 13 areas today

PAGASA: Danger heat index in 13 areas today

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 13 areas in the Philippines could experience a “danger” heat index of 44 degrees Celsius today amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; classification

PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach ‘dangerous’ classification

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The weather agency's latest heat index bulletin said the 13 areas will be under the “danger” classification, with...
Headlines
fbtw
24 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat classification &mdash; PAGASA

24 areas under ‘danger’ heat classification — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 46°C.
Headlines
fbtw
Brace for dangerous heat in 9 areas today &ndash; Pagasa

Brace for dangerous heat in 9 areas today – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
“Danger” heat index is expected in nine areas today amid the ongoing El Niño and dry season, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to probe alleged &lsquo;seditious&rsquo; statements of ex-Speaker Alvarez

DOJ to probe alleged ‘seditious’ statements of ex-Speaker Alvarez

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that he has ordered an investigation to determine whether Alvarez's statements...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
14 countries observing expanded Balikatan

14 countries observing expanded Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
Representatives of 14 nations will arrive in the country as observers in the coming Balikatan exercises, the biggest multi-nation...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP checking Chinese students&rsquo; influx in Cagayan

AFP checking Chinese students’ influx in Cagayan

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is looking into the reported swarm of Chinese college students in the province of Ca...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, AFP eye delisting of Alvarez as military reservist

DND, AFP eye delisting of Alvarez as military reservist

By Delon Porcalla | 2 hours ago
The Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines are looking at a possible investigation of Davao del...
Headlines
fbtw
Luzon, Visayas grids placed under red, yellow alert

Luzon, Visayas grids placed under red, yellow alert

By Patrick Miguel | 2 hours ago
With several power plants either offline or operating at reduced capacity, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with