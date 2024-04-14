Marcos: Ex-president Duterte not a political rival

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte at the President's Hall, Malacañang Palace on June 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he does not view former president Rodrigo Duterte as a political enemy despite receiving criticisms from his predecessor.

"I don't consider him a political enemy. It takes two to tango," Marcos said.

The president was reacting to Duterte's remarks that the two may become political enemies following the suspension of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib. The suspension stemmed from a complaint for grave abuse of authority and oppression.

Duterte also called the president a "crybaby" for his pivot towards the United States after Marcos expressed disapproval of the former leader's supposed "gentleman's agreement" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on West Philippine Sea matters.

"Did you see me cry? I don't want to pay attention to that. I really don't. That means absolutely nothing to me," Marcos said, adding that Duterte should know that "ad hominem attacks" have no place in high level discussions.

Last January, Duterte launched a tirade against Marcos over a campaign to change the 1987 Constitution. He accused his successor of being a "drug addict" without evidence and of trying to amend the charter to extend his term.

The Duterte patriarch also warned Marcos that pursuing charter change could lead to his ouster, similar to what happened to his dictator father.

Marcos struck back, suggesting the former leader's use of fentanyl had taken a toll on his health.