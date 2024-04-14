^

Headlines

Marcos sees 'more prosperous' Indo-Pacific through cooperation with US, Japan

Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 11:07am
Marcos sees 'more prosperous' Indo-Pacific through cooperation with US, Japan
Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (off frame) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2024.
AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said that collaborative actions with the United States and Japan will lay the foundations for a "brighter and more prosperous future" for the Indo-Pacific region. 

Marcos arrived in Manila on Sunday morning following a historic trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington.

"During our meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We are guided by our shared values of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and gender equality," Marcos said. 

"We explored ways of enhancing our cooperation in a number of areas of mutual concern, including in enhancing economic resilience and security, promoting inclusive growth and development, addressing climate change and maritime cooperation," he added. 

Last Thursday, Biden told Marcos and Kishida that Washington's defense commitments to Manila and Tokyo are "ironclad."

A joint statement issued by the three leaders expressed "serious concern" over Beijing's actions in the South China Sea, criticizing its behavior as "dangerous and aggressive."

Philippine and Chinese vessels have had a series of confrontations in recent months that included the use of water cannons. 

According to Marcos, the US and Japan pledged their support for infrastructure development and connectivity in the Philippines, workforce development for the semiconductor industry, capacity building in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and the Philippines' membership in the Minerals Security Partnership Forum, a new platform for cooperation in critical raw materials for global green transition. 

"I emphasize that the trilateral cooperation between US, Japan and Philippines is a natural progression of the strong relations between close allies," Marcos said. 

"Together, we can harness the power of infrastructure and innovation to drive sustainable development and economic growth," he added.

China slammed the joint summit, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying Beijing "firmly opposes the relevant countries manipulating bloc politics, and firmly opposes any behavior that provokes or lays plans for opposition, and hurts other countries' strategic security and interests." — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

JOE BIDEN

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
9 areas to experience dangerous heat index, PAGASA says

9 areas to experience dangerous heat index, PAGASA says

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 22 hours ago
Nine areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 45°Celsius (°C) on Saturday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos defends Sara

Marcos defends Sara

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday defended Vice President Sara Duterte from criticisms that she has been silent on China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Beijing slams trilateral summit, says South China Sea actions &lsquo;lawful&rsquo;

Beijing slams trilateral summit, says South China Sea actions ‘lawful’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Beijing on Friday criticized the US, Japan and the Philippines and defended its actions in the South China Sea as...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Gentleman&rsquo;s agreement on South China Sea dispute deliberately kept secret

Marcos: Gentleman’s agreement on South China Sea dispute deliberately kept secret

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The “gentleman’s agreement” on the South China Sea dispute forged by the Duterte administration and China...
Headlines
fbtw
Why would the US defend the Philippines?

Why would the US defend the Philippines?

By Pam Castro | 1 day ago
We look at the deepening of defense ties between the Philippines and the United States, and why Washington could go to war...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biden proposes $128-M budget for EDCA projects &mdash; Pentagon chief

Biden proposes $128-M budget for EDCA projects — Pentagon chief

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that President Joe Biden is proposing a $128 million congressional allocation...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd seeks 'swift justice' for ambushed Zamboanga del Sur teacher

DepEd seeks 'swift justice' for ambushed Zamboanga del Sur teacher

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) strongly condemned the killing of a public school teacher in the province of Zamboanga...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE to employers: Excuse working parents during measles vaccination drive

DOLE to employers: Excuse working parents during measles vaccination drive

By James Relativo | 22 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) encouraged private companies to allow employees accompanying their children...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Duterte-China 'secret Ayungin agreement' could compromise sovereignty

Marcos: Duterte-China 'secret Ayungin agreement' could compromise sovereignty

By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called the agreement between Beijing and former President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos hopes Congress passes nuclear investments bill

President Marcos hopes Congress passes nuclear investments bill

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos expressed hope that Congress would pass bills allowing US nuclear firm Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with