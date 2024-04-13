^

Headlines

9 areas to experience dangerous heat index, PAGASA says

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 13, 2024 | 2:44pm
9 areas to experience dangerous heat index, PAGASA says
Children and an adult cool off in a makeshift pool beside a street on a hot day in Manila on April 1, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Nine areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 45°Celsius (°C) on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

According to the agency's latest heat index bulletin, nine areas will fall under the "danger" classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C. These are as follows:

  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 45°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 44°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 42°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 42°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

Continued sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, takes into account both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, giving an indication of how hot it feels.

The majority of the country is classified under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

PAGASA advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and avoid certain beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The state weather bureau also recommended using umbrellas, hats, and wearing sleeved clothing when outdoors, and scheduling strenuous activities for cooler times of the day.

The state weather bureau officially declared the start of the dry season on March 23, marking the end of the amihan, or prevailing northeast monsoon, which had brought cooler temperatures across the country.

vuukle comment

EL NIñO TASK FORCE

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte on deal with China: As is, where is

Duterte on deal with China: As is, where is

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 6 hours ago
After President Marcos said he was “horrified” by a secret deal on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), former president...
Headlines
fbtw
7-to-4 work schedule takes effect May 2

7-to-4 work schedule takes effect May 2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The implementation of the modified work schedule of local government offices in Metro Manila will be deferred by two wee...
Headlines
fbtw
Beijing slams US-Japan-Philippines summit, says South China Sea actions 'lawful'

Beijing slams US-Japan-Philippines summit, says South China Sea actions 'lawful'

23 hours ago
Beijing criticized the United States, Japan and the Philippines and defended its actions in the South China Sea as "lawful"...
Headlines
fbtw
Partnership forged for development of Luzon Economic Corridor

Partnership forged for development of Luzon Economic Corridor

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The Philippines, the US and Japan vowed to cooperate on an “economic corridor” in Luzon during their first-ever...
Headlines
fbtw
Why would the US defend the Philippines?

Why would the US defend the Philippines?

By Pam Castro | 1 day ago
We look at the deepening of defense ties between the Philippines and the United States, and why Washington could go to war...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiboloy hiding in Davao City &ndash; Duterte

Quiboloy hiding in Davao City – Duterte

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 6 hours ago
Fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy is hiding in his vast compound in Tamayong, Davao City, according to former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd orders distance learning on April 15, 16

DepEd orders distance learning on April 15, 16

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered the implementation of distance learning or asynchronous classes for all 47,678 public...
Headlines
fbtw
China unfazed by Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty

China unfazed by Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States will not affect China’s position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
SC affirms woman's conviction for child abuse due to 'damaging' remarks

SC affirms woman's conviction for child abuse due to 'damaging' remarks

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld a conviction of a woman guilty of child abuse due to remarks that attacked the character, reputation and...
Headlines
fbtw
Asynchronous classes for public schools on April 15-16 &mdash; DepEd

Asynchronous classes for public schools on April 15-16 — DepEd

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Asynchronous classes or distance learning will be implemented in all public schools nationwide from April 15 to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with