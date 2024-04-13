9 areas to experience dangerous heat index, PAGASA says

Children and an adult cool off in a makeshift pool beside a street on a hot day in Manila on April 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Nine areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 45°Celsius (°C) on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

According to the agency's latest heat index bulletin, nine areas will fall under the "danger" classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C. These are as follows:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 45°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 44°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 42°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 42°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

Continued sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, takes into account both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, giving an indication of how hot it feels.

The majority of the country is classified under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

PAGASA advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and avoid certain beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The state weather bureau also recommended using umbrellas, hats, and wearing sleeved clothing when outdoors, and scheduling strenuous activities for cooler times of the day.

The state weather bureau officially declared the start of the dry season on March 23, marking the end of the amihan, or prevailing northeast monsoon, which had brought cooler temperatures across the country.