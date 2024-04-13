DOLE to employers: Excuse working parents during measles vaccination drive

A child reacts during a Philippine Read Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response in Baseco compound, a slum area in Manila on February 16, 2019. A growing measles outbreak in the Philippines killed at least 25 people last month, officials said, putting some of the blame on mistrust stoked by a scare over an anti-dengue fever vaccine.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) encouraged private companies to allow employees accompanying their children during the nationwide Measles-Rubella and Bivalent-Oral Polio Vaccine immunization to be excused from work.

The announcement is in line with Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma's recently signed Labor Advisory No. 04, Series of 2024, highlighting guidelines and DOLE's support for the state's immunization activity from April 1 to 15.

"Under the advisory, private sector employers, particularly those with employees who have children aged 6-59 months, are highly encouraged to allow their employees to be excused from work when they accompany their children on scheduled vaccination or when they must take care of their children who will experience adverse effects or reactions to the vaccine," said DOLE in a statement on Saturday.

"Upon resumption of work, the concerned employee shall present proof of vaccination and may likewise be allowed to utilize their available leave credits during the immunization activity subject to company policy or collective bargaining agreement granting the same."

The Department of Health (DOH) last March urged the public to get vaccinated against measles, locally known as "tigdas," which is a deadly and highly contagious disease among children.

Around 1.3 million kids were earlier targetted to be immunized against measles in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) following the declaration of an outbreak. Close to 80% of recent cases were said to be from the region.

"Employers are also advised to coordinate with the health department of the local government units on the scheduled immunization to ensure availment of the said vaccines," DOLE said.

"Meanwhile, those with institutionalized immunization programs are encouraged, through their occupational safety and health committee, to conduct the immunization activity in the establishment as part of their occupational safety and health program or family welfare program," it added.