Quiboloy hiding in Davao City – Duterte

File photo from SMNI shows Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, who wants a written guarantee from President Marcos and other officials that Americans will not interfere in his case in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy is hiding in his vast compound in Tamayong, Davao City, according to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte also denied reports that he is hiding Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, in his house.

“I will give you P500,000 if you can find him in my house,” Duterte said on Thursday night.

Quiboloy is facing warrants of arrest from the Davao Court for sexual abuse and child abuse. The regional trial court in Pasig City also ordered his arrest for the non-bailable case of human trafficking.

He is also facing an arrest order from the Senate over his repeated refusal to appear before its committee hearings on his alleged rape, sexual abuse and violence and human trafficking violations.

The religious leader is at the same time wanted in the United States for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion; sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and cash smuggling.

Although Duterte said the leader is just hiding in Tamayong, he also pointed out that it will be difficult to pinpoint his exact location.

“Let me educate all of you. Tamayong is very large and inside it, there are many houses. Just make sure that he is in one of those houses because it should be a different search warrant for each house,” Duterte said.

“Go around the area, chase him there, by the time you finish you will be very tired and you would have become a member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ,” he added in jest.

Duterte, the administrator of the properties of Quiboloy’s church, said he is in constant communication with his friend.

He, however, said they do not discuss Quiboloy’s case whenever they talk.

Duterte said his friend has two options. He can go to court to fix his case or stay put in Tamayong if he thinks he cannot get a fair deal with this administration. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Nillicent Bautista