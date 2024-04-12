^

Headlines

SC affirms woman's conviction for child abuse due to 'damaging' remarks

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 6:31pm
SC affirms woman's conviction for child abuse due to 'damaging' remarks
This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has upheld a conviction of a woman guilty of child abuse due to remarks that attacked the character, reputation and dignity of a minor.

In a 12-page decision by Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, the high court denied the petition of Rowena B. Plasan assailing her conviction for violation of the Republic Act No. 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

“ACCORDINGLY, the instant Petition is DENIED. The Amended Decision dated June 21, 2022 of the Court of Appeals in CA-G.R. CR No. 01784-MIN is AFFIRMED with MODIFICATION. Petitioner Rowena B. Plasan is GUILTY of violation of Section 1 0(a), in relation to Section 3(b) (1)of Republic Act No. 7610,” the decision read. 

Following her conviction, the SC said that she would face imprisonment of  four years, nine months and 11 days, minimum, up to six years and nine months, maximum. 

Plasan was also ordered to pay the victim an amount of P20,000 as moral damages.

The case stemmed when Plasan inflicted emotional and psychological maltreatment on a 16-year-old with remarks concerning her body which she said to the minor’s friend.

The minor, whom the SC named, AAA262122, overheard their conversation and rushed home to her mother saying that she felt ashamed and angry.  

Following the incident, AAA262122 refused to leave the house.

The minor then filed charges against Plasan. The Regional Trial Court (RTC) later found her guilty, as AAA262122 “positively identified” her as someone “who willfully, unlawfully and feloniously committed emotional abuse upon her.” This led the minor to refuse to leave her house due to shame.

Countering the charges, Plasan then filed a petition assailing the decision of the RTC before the Court of Appeals. However, the appellate court affirmed the RTC’s conviction. 

This prompted Plasan to file a petition for review before the SC.

The SC also affirmed the decision of the lower courts saying that Plasan attacked the minor’s “character, reputation and dignity” in her presence which are considered psychological abuse, citing the Anti-Child Abuse law. 

“This naturally gave rise to psychological abuse within the context of Section 3(b )( 1) of Republic Act No. 7610 and this abuse became apparent as she felt ashamed and did not want to go out of their house anymore,” SC said.

vuukle comment

ABUSE

CHILD ABUSE

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 Philippine universities in QS World University Rankings by subject

3 Philippine universities in QS World University Rankings by subject

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds world university rankings by subject included the University of the Philippines, De La Salle...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden vows 'ironclad' defense of Philippines, Japan as China tension mounts

Biden vows 'ironclad' defense of Philippines, Japan as China tension mounts

By Danny Kemp | 11 hours ago
US President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to defend the Philippines from any attack in the South China Sea, as he hosted the...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 11 due to intense heat

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 11 due to intense heat

2 days ago
Face-to-face classes on Thursday, April 11, 2024, have been canceled in certain areas due to “high heat conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA identifies 8 areas with 'dangerous' heat index on Eid'l Fitr

PAGASA identifies 8 areas with 'dangerous' heat index on Eid'l Fitr

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
The agency’s latest heat index bulletin said the eight areas will be under the “danger” classification,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. bans &lsquo;wang-wang&rsquo; use by government officials

Marcos Jr. bans ‘wang-wang’ use by government officials

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
For road safety and better traffic management, President Marcos has revived a policy prohibiting government officials and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Historic 2023 OFW deployment moves Philippines' labor migration forward from pandemic

Historic 2023 OFW deployment moves Philippines' labor migration forward from pandemic

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 7 hours ago
Migrant worker-sending Philippines has moved forward from the COVID-19 pandemic by posting a 55-year high in the number of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Serious concern&rsquo;: Philippines, US, Japan unite vs China's provocations in South China Sea

‘Serious concern’: Philippines, US, Japan unite vs China's provocations in South China Sea

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Philippines, United States and Japan condemned the “dangerous and aggressive” behavior of the People’s...
Headlines
fbtw

2 Navy pilots killed in Cavite helicopter crash

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Two Philippine Navy pilots died when their military training helicopter crashed at the Draga reclamation area, which is near the Cavite City public market, early yesterday morning.
Headlines
fbtw
US: No reason for China to overreact to drills

US: No reason for China to overreact to drills

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
There is no reason for China to overreact to the joint maritime patrol conducted by Manila, Washington, Tokyo and Canberra...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with