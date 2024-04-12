^

Asynchronous classes for public schools on April 15-16 — DepEd

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 4:55pm
Students start their online learning from home using mobile phones and printed learning modules on the opening of schools in Mandaluyong city suburban Manila on October 5, 2020.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Asynchronous classes or distance learning will be implemented in all public schools nationwide from April 15 to 16, the Department of Education (DepEd) said. 

In a statement on Friday, the agency announced the implementation of distance learning in schools to “allow learners to complete pending assignments, projects, and other requirements as the end of the school year is fast-approaching.”

“Likewise, teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools shall not be required to report to their respective stations,” DepEd’s statement read. 

“However, activities organized by Regional and Schools Division Offices, such as Regional Athletic Association Meets and other division or school level programs, to be conducted on the aforementioned dates may push through as scheduled,” it added.

Private schools, meanwhile, are not covered by the DepEd order but have the option to choose distance learning over in-person classes, according to the agency.

On Wednesday, DepEd said that 5,844 of 47,678 public schools in the country have shifted to alternative modes of delivery as a medium of instruction due to the extreme heat.

RELATED: Reverting to old school calendar can’t be rushed – DepEd

Since Monday last week, several local government units (LGUs) have suspended classes due to the effect of the scorching heat.

The LGUs which suspended classes were usually under the “danger” classification based on the heat index of state weather bureau PAGASA.

However, despite multiple cancellations of classes, the DepEd, through its secretary, Vice President Sara Duterte, said that the agency cannot immediately revert to its old academic calendar as it would sacrifice the vacation of students, teachers and school personnel. — with reports from The Philippine Star/ Elizabeth Marcelo and Neil Jayson Servallos.

RELATED: 5,844 schools suspend onsite classes due to extreme heat

