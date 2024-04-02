^

Headlines

CA reverses Ombudsman's dismissal order of ex-MIAA execs

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 5:03pm
CA reverses Ombudsman's dismissal order of ex-MIAA execs
This file photo shows the Court of Appeals in Manila.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has reversed the suspension order of the Office of the Ombudsman on former Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) head Cesar Chiong over the reassignment of 285 employees “in a matter of less than a year” of his assumption in office.

In a 13-page decision dated March 21, 2024, the appellate court reversed the suspension order against Chiong and MIAA assistant general manager Irene Montalbo imposed by the Ombudsman which was filed by “anonymous MIAA officials.”

“WHEREFORE, premises considered, the instant petition is hereby GRANTED. The 01 August 2023 Decision of the Office of the Ombudsman in OMB-C-A-APR-23-0061 is REVERSED and SET ASIDE,” the CA’s decision read. 

Chiong and Montalbo were ordered suspended by the Ombudsman in August last year after it found the pair guilty of rave misconduct, abuse of authority, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Before the dismissal, the two officials were initially placed under preventive suspension. 

In granting Chiong and Montalbo’s petition, the CA said that it found that the Ombudsman’s decision “lack factual basis and substantial support in evidence.”

“An administrative decision, in order to be valid, should have, among others, ‘something to support itself.’ It must be supported by substantial evidence, or that amount of relevant evidence adequate and acceptable enough for a reasonable mind to justify a conclusion or support a decision, even if other minds equally reasonable might conceivably opine otherwise,” the CA’s decision read. 

“Consequently, when the OMB assumed jurisdiction over the complaint and proceeded to rule on the case without the prior ruling of the CSC, the assailed decision should be struck down for prematurity and lack of factual and legal bases. On this ground alone, We (CA) resolve to grant the instant petition,” it added.

The CA also said that the Ombudsman’s decision to find the petitioners guilty was based on a general statement indicating that the reassignment and designation of MIAA employees were done with the intent to violate the law or with a flagrant disregard for established rules. 

However, this decision only considered four out of 285 cases which were “barely a representative of the allegedly affected employees.”

“Nevertheless, this finding shall in no way preempt or prejudice the proceedings to be filed with or referred to the CSC, should there be any. Hence, We do not find any need to belabor on the other issues raised in consideration of the fatal error before the OMB proceedings,” the CA’s decision read. 

vuukle comment

APPEAL

COURT OF APPEALS

MIAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raffy, Sara top choices for 2028 presidential race &ndash; survey

Raffy, Sara top choices for 2028 presidential race – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo and Vice President Sara Duterte are statistically tied among potential candidates for president in the 2028...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese nationals arrested for obtaining gov't IDs illegally &mdash; BI

Chinese nationals arrested for obtaining gov't IDs illegally — BI

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
During the operation which was carried out by three different agencies, various Philippine-issued IDs such as driver’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Barangay chiefs confirm Chocolate Hills&rsquo; destruction in 1990s

Barangay chiefs confirm Chocolate Hills’ destruction in 1990s

By Ric Obedencio | 1 day ago
Two barangay captains confirmed the destruction of Chocolate Hills in two locations here in the late 1990s.
Headlines
fbtw
E-trike popularity a 'symptom of gov't failure' in addressing mobility needs &mdash; group

E-trike popularity a 'symptom of gov't failure' in addressing mobility needs — group

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
With the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority set to ban e-bikes and e-trikes on major Metro Manila roads this...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil named new PNP chief

Marbil named new PNP chief

By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
The former comptroller of the Philippine National Police is the new chief of the 230,000-strong PNP.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Council formed for Philippine hosting of ASEAN 2026

Council formed for Philippine hosting of ASEAN 2026

By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
President Marcos has formed a council to organize the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC exec: Gentleman&rsquo;s agreement not binding

NSC exec: Gentleman’s agreement not binding

By Pia Lee-Brago | 23 hours ago
The Philippines will not do anything to jeopardize its occupation of Ayungin Shoal, National Security Council assistant director...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy cannot refuse Senate subpoenas &ndash; Justice Carpio

Quiboloy cannot refuse Senate subpoenas – Justice Carpio

By Daphne Galvez | 23 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy cannot refuse to attend a Senate inquiry on accusations of human...
Headlines
fbtw
Masungi Georeserve sees tighter security

Masungi Georeserve sees tighter security

By Ed Amoroso | 23 hours ago
Augmentation forces will be deployed to secure the Masungi Georeserve and protect it against illegal logging, land grabbing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with