^

Headlines

CA affirms murder conviction of 7 alleged Abu Sayyaf Group members

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 1, 2024 | 6:59pm
CA affirms murder conviction of 7 alleged Abu Sayyaf Group members
This photo shows the facade of the Court of Appeals.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has upheld the murder conviction of seven alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the killing of an individual in Palawan.

In a 26-page decision dated March 20, 2024, the appellate court affirmed the conviction of Omar Jakarin Ibno, Hiya Arabain Hapipuddin, Muadzi Aisal Jala, Najer Daud, Omar Panagas, Jemar Malpa and Ibrahim Misuari in the killing of Jemar Bairulla who is reportedly a military asset.

With the conviction, the CA sentenced them to reclusion perpetua or 40 years imprisonment without possibility of parole.

The seven alleged ASG members were also ordered to pay the following:

  • P50,000 for civil indemnity in the total amount of P100,000
  • Moral damages in the total amount of P100,000
  • Exemplary damages in the total amount of P100,000

The “monetary awards”, according to the CA, are subject to interest at the rate of six percent per annum from the finality of the decision until it is fully paid.

The appellate court’s conviction affirms the decision of the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) in 2019 which also sentenced them to reclusion perpetua. 

In the 2007 information filed before the Taguig RTC, the accused allegedly assaulted, attacked and repeatedly shot Bairulla to death.

Bairulla was believed to be a military asset and when this was discovered by the group, they allegedly planned his killing. 

The seven accused denied these accusations and challenged the credibility of the government's witness, Marvin Abdulsaid Nawang, a pump boat operator hired by the group to transport the victim to an isolated location.

In the defense of the accused, they also said that they have been tortured by the authorities which prompted them to make extra-judicial confessions.

In affirming the RTC decision, the CA said that the witness is credible due to how he acted upon “observation of his demeanor, conduct and attitude” during the grueling examination of the court.

The CA also said that the investigating officer who probed the accused “have duly apprised accused-appellants of their constitutional rights to remain silent and to have competent and independent counsel of their own choice during the investigation.”

“In any event, accused-appellants failed to discharge their burden of proving that they were forced or coerced to make their respective extra-judicial confessions. Other than their self-serving statements that they were maltreated by the authorities, they did not present any plausible proof to substantiate their claims,” the appellate court's decision read.

vuukle comment

ABU SAYYAF GROUP

ASG

COURT OF APPEALS

MURDER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barangay chiefs confirm Chocolate Hills&rsquo; destruction in 1990s

Barangay chiefs confirm Chocolate Hills’ destruction in 1990s

By Ric Obedencio | 22 hours ago
Two barangay captains confirmed the destruction of Chocolate Hills in two locations here in the late 1990s.
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia stands by survey results

Pulse Asia stands by survey results

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 22 hours ago
Pulse Asia’s president stood by the public opinion polling firm’s latest survey, which showed that 88 percent...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB stops expansion of motorcycle taxis

LTFRB stops expansion of motorcycle taxis

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
The expansion of motorcycle taxis has been stopped as the pilot study is scheduled to end in May, according to the Land Transportation,...
Headlines
fbtw
Congressmen to Vice President Sara&rsquo;s allies: Stop early politicking

Congressmen to Vice President Sara’s allies: Stop early politicking

By Delon Porcalla | 22 hours ago
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives advised friends and allies of Vice President Sara Duterte to refrain from urging...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos signs order on maritime security

President Marcos signs order on maritime security

By Helen Flores | 22 hours ago
Citing “serious challenges” that threaten not only the country’s territorial integrity but also the “peaceful...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos urged to avoid illness-related jokes on April Fools&rsquo; Day

Filipinos urged to avoid illness-related jokes on April Fools’ Day

12 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) cautioned Filipinos against making jokes or pranks related to illnesses or mental conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Peralta named PNP OIC

Peralta named PNP OIC

By Helen Flores | 22 hours ago
President Marcos has designated police Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP)...
Headlines
fbtw
BI detects &lsquo;bitbit,&rsquo; a new human trafficking scheme

BI detects ‘bitbit,’ a new human trafficking scheme

By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
Immigration officials issued a warning about the “bitbit” human trafficking scheme, wherein Filipino women are...
Headlines
fbtw

NLRC exec sued for picture of lawyer’s underskirt

By Mayen Jaymalin | 22 hours ago
A Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) official is in hot water for allegedly taking pictures of a female lawyer’s underskirt.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with