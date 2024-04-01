Filipinos urged to avoid illness-related jokes on April Fools’ Day

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) cautioned Filipinos against making jokes or pranks related to illnesses or mental conditions this April Fools’ Day.



Across the globe, many pull off jokes and playful pranks on April Fools’ Day. However, some antics have gone too far, causing distress or harm.



The DOH reminded the public to keep the spirit of the annual event lighthearted, without causing any harm.



“The DOH urges all would-be pranksters to please avoid jokes related to illness, disease, and other physical or mental conditions; most especially about the loss of life. Doing so adds to stigma we want less of,” the department said in a statement.



The DOH urged the public to engage in “considerate and wholesome” fun on April Fools’ Day. — Gaea Katreena Cabico