DOJ charges 2 alleged NPA financiers with terrorism financing

This photo shows a picture of the building of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Two individuals who are allegedly responsible for “financing terrorism” and collecting “revolutionary funds” for the insurgent group Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) have been charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a statement by the Justice department on Wednesday, the agency said that there is sufficient evidence to charge Leonor Taguinod Dumlao and Valentin Cruz Tolentino after an investigation revealed that the two individuals are members of the National Finance Commission (NFC) of the CPP-NPA.

“We will never let even an inch of terrorism’s tyranny sow fear among our citizens, much more let the cowards behind this menace run free. This is a time when we Filipinos should fortify our resolve and show our resilience in fighting this evil,” DOJ’s press release read, quoting Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

The pair were charged for violation of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

The CPP-NPA’s NFC has a direct involvement in demanding money from construction firms, telecommunication companies, bus companies, mining companies and businessmen disguised as "revolutionary taxes," according to the DOJ.

According to the agency, the case stemmed after reports that Dumlao and Tolentino possessed firearms and ammunition without a clear source of income or apparent purpose.

This prompted the police authorities to conduct background checks and ask the intelligence counterparts from the National Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to request search warrants from the court.

It was also found that the respondents were behind the formation of the National Economic Striking Force of the CPP-NPA, which provides security for the "Rebolusyonaryong Buwis sa Kaaway na Uri" or RBKU.

If found guilty, Dumlao and Tolentino could face imprisonment ranging from 20 to 40 years and a fine ranging from P500,000 to one million pesos.