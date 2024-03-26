^

Headlines

Solon bats for expansion of motorcycle taxis outside Metro Manila

Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 3:42pm
Solon bats for expansion of motorcycle taxis outside Metro Manila
Photo of a Move It rider in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig
Releasd / Move It

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker has voiced his support for expanding the government's allotment of motorcycle taxis outside Metro Manila as the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board is set to greenlight the participation of more players in its pilot study.

Rep. Reynante Arrogancia (Quezon, 3rd District), who also serves as vice chair of the House transportation panel, said that motorcycles are the more accessible transportation option in provinces where cars or other vehicles are costly to buy or rent.

"The situation in the provinces is very different from the conditions in Metro-Manila, Metro-Cebu, and Metro-Davao," Arrogancia said.

"In the provinces, most ordinary people cannot afford to buy or rent cars or SUVs. Access to digital platforms for hiring transportation is likewise limited," he added.

The lawmaker said that tricycles and motorcycles get people to places where public utility jeepneys do not traverse.

"The motorcycle taxi program should have different conditions and rules for the provinces," the lawmaker said, adding that there should be a "reasonable" set of rules for all motorcycle riders to follow. 

Arrogancia added that a rational route plan is necessary for motorcycles in the provinces and in the major metropolitan areas.

Earlier this week, transport groups appealed to the LTFRB to direct its expansion of motorcycle taxis in areas outside the "congest urban environment" of Metro Manila.

Currently, only three companies are allowed to operate motorcycle taxis in the Philippines -- Angkas, Joy Ride and MoveIt (Grab).

Vigor Mendoza, chief of the Land Transportation Office chief, has confirmed that the 45,000 cap on motorcycle taxis in Manila has been reached.

This represents more than half of the total allocation of 63,000 motorcycle taxisn the whole country.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

LTFRB

MOTORCYCLE

TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TRO lifted on LTO plastic cards

TRO lifted on LTO plastic cards

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has lifted the writ of preliminary injunction earlier issued by a Quezon City court for the delivery...
Headlines
fbtw
Lenten price hike: P1.40 for diesel, P2.20 for gas

Lenten price hike: P1.40 for diesel, P2.20 for gas

By Patrick Miguel | 17 hours ago
Amid the Holy Week travel period, hefty fuel price hikes have been implemented.
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy camp asks SC to stop Senate arrest

Quiboloy camp asks SC to stop Senate arrest

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy has asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA summons China diplomat

DFA summons China diplomat

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has summoned Beijing’s charge d’affaires in Manila to protest the Chinese coast guard’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No threats this Holy Week&rsquo;

‘No threats this Holy Week’

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
No threats have been detected amid the country’s observance of the Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Scientists' group condemns harassment of researchers near Pag-asa Island

Scientists' group condemns harassment of researchers near Pag-asa Island

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Advocates of Science and Technology for the People condemned the harassment of Filipino marine scientists who were conducting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos in &lsquo;excellent&rsquo; health, to resume public duties

Marcos in ‘excellent’ health, to resume public duties

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos will resume his onsite engagements at Malacañang today after he was forced to skip some events...
Headlines
fbtw
Half-day work in government offices on Holy Wednesday

Half-day work in government offices on Holy Wednesday

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
To provide state workers full opportunity to properly observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Teves must face cases in Philippines

DOJ: Teves must face cases in Philippines

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice will not recognize or acknowledge any effort to bring the case of expelled Negros Oriental congressman...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with