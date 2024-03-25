^

Headlines

DFA summons Chinese envoy over latest sea confrontation

Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 1:45pm
DFA summons Chinese envoy over latest sea confrontation
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on March 24, 2024 and dated March 23, 2024 shows Chinese and Philippine ships in waters where the Philippines said the China Coast Guard blocked their supply vessel and damaged it with water cannon, during a Philippine supply mission near Second Thomas Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Handout / Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday that it has summoned a Chinese envoy following another confrontation in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend. 

The DFA said in a statement that the agency summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to protest “aggressive actions” by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese maritime militia against a civilian boat supplying troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. 

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing will also lodge a similar protest with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Manila asked Beijing to respect the rights of the Philippines, and to cease and desist from its continued violation of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award that rejected China’s expansive maritime claims. 

The Philippines stressed that China “has no right to be in Ayungin Shoal,” a low-tide elevation that lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. 

“China’s continued interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone is unacceptable. It infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” the DFA said. 

“The Philippines demands that Chinese vessels leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal and the Philippine exclusive economic zone immediately,” it added.

The Philippines on Saturday accused the CCG of blocking and using water cannons against a Filipino supply boat, injuring three soldiers onboard. 

On Sunday, China’s foreign ministry warned the Philippines to “be prepared to bear all potential consequences” of its actions. 

The China Coast Guard earlier defended its actions, describing them as “lawful regulation, interception and expulsion” of a foreign vessel that “tried to forcefully intrude” into Chinese waters.

‘Put claim to arbitration’

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Monday stressed that the Chinese vessels were the ones that entered the Philippines’ territory. 

Teodoro also dared China to settle its South China Sea claims through an international arbitration. 

“Kung talagang gusto nila, kung talagang hindi sila natatakot na ihayag sa buong mundo ang kanilang claim, bakit hindi tayo magpa-arbitrate sa ilalim ng international law para maliwanag sa lahat kung ano ang karapatan ng kahit sino? Bakit ayaw nila?” Teodoro said. 

(If they truly want to, if they really aren’t afraid to state their claims to the world, why don’t we arbitrate under international law so that it’s clear to everyone what anyone’s rights are? Why don’t they want to?)

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China’s vast claims have no basis. Beijing does not recognize and accept the tribunal’s decision. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Children ages one to four years old can now register with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the national...
Headlines
fbtw
United States: China disregarding international sea law

United States: China disregarding international sea law

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States denounced China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, which injured three Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs should consider alliances with non-defense allies like Norway, the Netherlands and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The legal team of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is looking to exhaust all legal remedies possible, including political...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos signs laws renaming roads, bridge

President Marcos signs laws renaming roads, bridge

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has signed several laws, including those renaming circumferential and bypass roads, a bridge and a national...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos: Spread kindness, selflessness this Holy Week

President Marcos: Spread kindness, selflessness this Holy Week

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos joined Filipino Catholics in marking the beginning of the Holy Week on Palm Sunday, reminding the faithful...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE monitoring power situation amid El Ni&ntilde;o

DOE monitoring power situation amid El Niño

By Patrick Miguel | 15 hours ago
Following the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s recent declaration that...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor&rsquo;

‘P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Aside from around 19,000 “ghosts” or undocumented students receiving government assistance, more than P7 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists&rsquo; achievements

United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists’ achievements

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Two scientists at the University of the Philippines-Diliman were recognized by the British government for their contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with