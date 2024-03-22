^

Headlines

SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 5:53pm
SC upholds decision granting Napoles bail in one PDAF case
This photo shows the mastermind of the "pork barrel scam" Janet Lim-Napoles.

MANILA, Philippines — Pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles and former Masbate Rep. Rizalina Seachon-Lanete have been allowed to post bail after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a case related to the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

In a 22-page resolution issued in October 2023, the high court junked the petition filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of the Office of the Ombudsman assailing the Sandiganbayan’s resolution granting Napoles and Lanete’s application for bail.

“Verily, the Court concludes that the OSP failed to prove that there exists evident guilt or a great presumption of guilt that would warrant the denial of Napoles and Lanete's right to bail,” the decision read.

However, despite the SC’s ruling allowing her to post bail, Napoles remains in detention as she is serving jail time for her other PDAF cases where she was found guilty.

The SC said that the OSP did not sufficiently demonstrate evident guilt or a strong presumption of guilt to justify denying Napoles and Lanete's right to bail.

Citing the Constitution and the Rules of Court, the SC emphasized that an accused has a guarantee for bail except if charged with a capital offense and the guilt is strong. 

Section 13. All persons, except those charged with offenses punishable by reclusion perpetua when evidence of guilt is strong, shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, or be released on recognizance as may be provided by law. The right to bail shall not be impaired even when the privilege of the· writ of habeas corpus is suspended. Excessive bail shall not be required.

Such provision is echoed in Section 7, Rule 114 of the Rules of Criminal Procedure, which provides:

Section 7. Capital offense of an offense punishable by reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment, not bailable. - No person charged with a capital offense, or an offense punishable by reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment, shall be admitted to bail when evidence of guilt is strong, regardless of the stage of the criminal prosecution.

In this instance, the Sandiganbayan determined that the OSP did not establish evident guilt or a significant presumption of guilt regarding Napoles and Lanete.

The anti-graft court granted the pair’s application for bail the lack of any direct evidence to show that Lanete had personal dealings with Napoles, and the failure to show that the amassed ill-gotten wealth reached the threshold amount of P50 million.

Initially, Napoles was accused of embezzling P64 million. However, the anti-graft court dismissed several daily disbursement records, deeming them irrelevant or inadequately identified and presented as evidence.

According to Republic Act No. 7080, there should be an amount of at least P50 million worth of ill-gotten wealth which shall be proven amassed, accumulated or acquired by an individual for a crime to be considered plunder. 

Napoles was convicted of plunder for her involvement in the misappropriation of Sen. Bong Revilla’s PDAF in 2018.

In January 2024, Napoles and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada were acquitted of plunder for the misuse of PDAF worth P10 billion. However, she was found guilty of five and two counts of corruption of public officials by direct and indirect bribery, respectively and is facing imprisonment of 62 years.

The PDAF scam is a multi-million peso scandal related to the discretionary funds which involved several lawmakers, which included Estrada, Revilla and former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile.

vuukle comment

BONG REVILLA

JANEL LIM NAPOLES

JINGGOY ESTRADA

OMBUDSMAN

PDAF

PORK BARREL

PRIORITY DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE FUND

SANDIGANBAYAN

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves nabbed in East Timor

Teves nabbed in East Timor

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested yesterday afternoon in East Timor.
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

1 day ago
Duterte simply advised the teacher to take a moment to calm down when feeling frustrated. 
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Law enforcement authorities of  East Timor have arrested the expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DA chief orders transfer of suspended NFA supervisors&rsquo; authority

DA chief orders transfer of suspended NFA supervisors’ authority

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The transfer of authority of suspended warehouse supervisors of the National Food Authority has been ordered by Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Heads should roll over Chinese recruitment in PCG – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Whether in good faith or not, recruiting Chinese nationals into the Philippine Coast Guard should make the concerned government officials “accountable” even if the foreigners were just members of an auxiliary...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH launches intensified campaign vs measles

DOH launches intensified campaign vs measles

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
A renewed and intensified vaccination campaign against measles has been launched by the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA sees over 1 million arrivals this Holy Week

MIAA sees over 1 million arrivals this Holy Week

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority is expecting an influx of over one million passengers this coming Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
Makati mall to hold Pabasa

Makati mall to hold Pabasa

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Filipino Lenten tradition of pabasa or chanting the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will be held at a...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri to lead Senate delegation in Geneva IPU assembly

Zubiri to lead Senate delegation in Geneva IPU assembly

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Five senators will go to the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly next week in Geneva, Switzerland.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with