SALN filing deadline set on April 30

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2024 | 12:00am
SALN filing deadline set on April 30
“As civil servants, it is our duty to complete this task truthfully to promote transparency and uphold the public’s trust in both us and the bureaucracy,” CSC Chairman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.
MANILA, Philippines —  Government officials and employees must file their 2023 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) on or before April 30, according to the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“As civil servants, it is our duty to complete this task truthfully to promote transparency and uphold the public’s trust in both us and the bureaucracy,” CSC Chairman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

“The SALN should reflect the true, detailed and sworn declaration of one’s assets, liabilities, net worth and business interests and financial connections, including those of their spouses and of unmarried children under 18 years old residing with them and relatives in government service within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity,” the CSC said.

Failure to file a SALN would result in a maximum six-month suspension on the first offense and dismissal from service on the second offense, based on the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.

Erring government workers may also face criminal charges of perjury and violation of the code of conduct for public officials.

Non-filing or misdeclaration of a SALN may also lead to forfeiture of ill-gotten or unexplained wealth.

Exempted from filing a SALN are government employees serving in an honorary capacity or persons working without service credits or pay, employees with the position title of laborer and casual or temporary workers hired to do work outside the usual operations of the government agency.                     

