^

Headlines

Ombudsman lifts suspension order vs 23 NFA personnel

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2024 | 8:00am
Ombudsman lifts suspension order vs 23 NFA personnel
A vendor arranges rice for sale at a market in Paco, Manila on March 13, 2024.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the suspension order against 23 of the 141 National Food Authority (NFA) officials and employees who are facing investigation in connection with the allegedly anomalous sale of the government’s rice buffer stocks to private traders.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires confirmed yesterday that his office lifted the six-month preventive suspension of 23 warehouse supervisors upon the recommendation of his field investigators.

Martires, however, was quick to clarify that the supervisors are still included as respondents in the ombudsman’s ongoing investigation.

He said the investigators have yet to look into the “merits of the case” or the specific participation of each of the respondent NFA officials.

“No, (the lifting of suspension was) not in terms of their involvement. We are saying that there is no need to continue the suspension of these employees because we already gathered the documents from them,” Martires said.

Martires could not immediately furnish the reporters a copy of the order lifting the suspension of 23 NFA officials, but said that they were all warehouse supervisors, mostly assigned in Iloilo, Antique and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

He also maintained that the names of the NFA officials and employees placed under preventive suspension were just based on the matrix submitted to the ombudsman by the office of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

“There may be some people who want to sabotage Secretary Laurel. He must investigate them,” he added, reacting to reports that some of the NFA officials and employees ordered preventively suspended were already dead or had retired years ago.

“The NFA is not fooling us, they are fooling Secretary Laurel. Why? Are they afraid that Secretary Laurel might discover something? From what I know, the scope of the investigation of Secretary Laurel’s office is from 2019 to present,” Martires said.

In a radio interview, Martires confirmed that of the 141 suspended NFA officials and personnel, 23 of them can return to work after their suspension was lifted.

With the latest order of Martires, only 118 NFA officials and employees remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture lauded the decision of the ombudsman to lift the suspension against 23 NFA officials.

Agriculture spokesman Arnel de Mesa confirmed that the DA has received a copy of the order lifting the suspension against NFA Batangas branch manager Harold Cuartero, adding that the agency is awaiting the copy pertaining to the 22 others.

Laurel has said that the resolution of cases against the officials and employees of the NFA must be hastened.

It was on March 4 when the ombudsman ordered the six-month preventive suspension of NFA administrator Roderico Bioco, assistant administrator for operations John Robert Hermano and 137 other NFA officials and employees facing administrative charges of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

A week later, the ombudsman also ordered the six-month preventive suspension of newly appointed NFA officer-in-charge administrator Piolito Santos and acting department manager for operations and coordination Jonathan Yazon as they were added as respondents in the administrative charges.

The charges stemmed from the alleged illegal sale of 75,000 bags of NFA rice, which was part of the government’s buffer stocks, to private traders G4 Rice Mill San Miguel Corp. and NBK San Pedro Rice Mill for a total of P93.75 million without the approval of the NFA Council.

Under Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, the government is mandated to purchase from local farmers around 300,000 metric tons of rice in order to have a year-round national buffer stock for distribution in times of calamities and emergency situations.

During a hearing at the House committee on agriculture last week, it was also revealed that the rice buffer stocks were sold to the private traders for P25 per kilogram even if the market price was at P70 per kilogram.

On Thursday, several officials and employees of the NFA trooped to the main office of the ombudsman in Quezon City to demand the early resolution of the case. — Bella Cariaso

vuukle comment

NATIONAL FOOD AUTHORITY

OMBUDSMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Arrest order vs Quiboloy in effect &ndash; House panel

Arrest order vs Quiboloy in effect – House panel

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The order for the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOLC) pastor Apollo Quiboloy for contempt is already in effect, according...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Probe ex-lawmaker over disrespectful remarks vs First Lady’

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
An official of the Bureau of Immigration yesterday asked the Supreme Court to investigate and look into the possible disbarment of former Biliran representative Glenn Chong over his alleged “reprehensible remarks”...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo, AFP officials visit security facilities in Aurora

Gibo, AFP officials visit security facilities in Aurora

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and top officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) visited key security facilities...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Satisfaction with President Marcos lowest in Mindanao

SWS: Satisfaction with President Marcos lowest in Mindanao

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
In a span of just one year, satisfaction with President Marcos among those in Mindanao has shifted from being highest to the...
Headlines
fbtw
3 weather systems to bring rains &ndash; Pagasa

3 weather systems to bring rains – Pagasa

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Three weather systems may bring rains over parts of the country today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hontiveros urges Senate to issue warrant of arrest for Quiboloy

Hontiveros urges Senate to issue warrant of arrest for Quiboloy

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Quiboloy’s camp, through his lawyer Melanio Balayan, submitted its response to the Senate panel's summons on Friday...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA reports 60% of national IDs printed

PSA reports 60% of national IDs printed

16 hours ago
Still don't have the printed version of your national ID? The Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday that it...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCOM 2 taps &lsquo;outstanding&rsquo; teachers for solutions to learning gaps

EDCOM 2 taps ‘outstanding’ teachers for solutions to learning gaps

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
A congressional body tasked with crafting legislative solutions to long-standing problems in education has tapped award-winning...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t relies on &lsquo;holistic,&rsquo; survivor-centered approach to address trafficking

Gov’t relies on ‘holistic,’ survivor-centered approach to address trafficking

20 hours ago
Victims of human trafficking don’t all look the same and experience the same type of violence.
Headlines
fbtw
Czech Republic ups quota for Filipino workers to 10,000

Czech Republic ups quota for Filipino workers to 10,000

23 hours ago
The number of overseas Filipino workers that can enter Czech Republic has gone up from 5,500 in January to almost 10,300 per...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with