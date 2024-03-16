^

3 weather systems to bring rains – Pagasa

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2024 | 10:30am
3 weather systems to bring rains – Pagasa
The northeast monsoon is still affecting Northern Luzon while easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.
PAGASA Satellite

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems may bring rains over parts of the country today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).



Scattered rainshowers may be seen over Aurora and Northern Quezon due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, isolated light rains are forecast over the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley due to the northeast monsoon.

However, no significant impact is expected.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will be around 24 to 31 degrees Celsius today.

PAGASA
Philstar
