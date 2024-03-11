^

Headlines

Kiko Pangilinan files cyber libel raps vs YouTuber, Google over malicious videos

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 3:31pm
Kiko Pangilinan files cyber libel raps vs YouTuber, Google over malicious videos
This photo shows a picture of former Sen. Francis Pangilinan.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and vice presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Monday filed cyber libel charges against an individual over alleged defamatory videos.

In an 11-page complaint filed before the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime, Pangilinan said that the owner of the YouTube channel “Bungangera TV” had posted libelous videos on the video platform that involved his family.

“The videos authored and posted by Bungangera TV created in the minds of viewers that I am a husband who physically abuses his wife and children,” the complaint read. 

Pangilinan filed charges of libel under the Revised Penal Code (RPC). He also lodged the libel charge under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, offenses penalized under the Revised Penal Code would incur a penalty one degree higher.

As of writing, the respondent's YouTube channel has 79,000 subscribers and 435 videos. 

According to Pangilinan’s complaint, the videos contain malicious titles that mention Pangilinan having relations with a certain celebrity and having allegedly committed sexual assault.

“The titles, thumbnails, and all other contents of the videos pertaining to me and my family are all false, have no factual basis and are intended to destroy or damage my reputation as a public servant, and a husband to one of the most beloved celebrities in the Philippines, Sharon Cuneta- Pangilinan,” the complaint read.

“More importantly, the libelous videos are meant to destroy my family. The libelous videos are not only intended to damage my relationship with my wife but also meant to destroy my relationship with our children,” it added.

The former senator also filed cybercrime charges against “authorized representatives, officers and/or directors of Google/YouTube Philippines” for “aiding and abetting” the commission of a cybercrime.

He also asked the DOJ to compel the firms to preserve computer data concerning the malicious videos to be collected and preserved as evidence. 

In a statement, the Liberal Party, through its spokesperson, former Sen. Leila de Lima, expressed their support for Pangilinan saying that malicious content on social media contribute to the regression of public discourse and the spread of misinformation.

“Naninindigan kami sa kalayaan ng bawat isa na magpahayag ng opinyon, pero naniniwala rin kami na may kaakibat itong responsibilidad, lalo na sa kasalukuyang klimang pampolitika,” the party said.

(We stand for everyone's freedom to express their opinions, but we also believe that this comes with responsibility, especially in the current political climate.)

“The Philippines needs a healthy space for open discussion, but not one that allows for the spread of falsehoods and malicious attacks,” it added.

vuukle comment

ANTI-CYBERCRIME LAW

CYBERCRIME PREVENTION ACT

KIKO PANGILINAN

LIBERAL PARTY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy camp going to Supreme Court

Quiboloy camp going to Supreme Court

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy vowed to question the legality of the arrest warrant against the...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court junks NOW&rsquo;s bid as new telco player

Supreme Court junks NOW’s bid as new telco player

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court has shut down the bid of NOW Telecom Co. Inc. to become the third major player in the country’s telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
Adoption of Gibo&rsquo;s defense concept backed by expert

Adoption of Gibo’s defense concept backed by expert

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration’s adoption of a Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept is a move in the right direction...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

3 days ago
The Official Gazette clarified that a document labeled "Proclamation No. 729" circulating online is fake. This document supposedly...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos gives Sandro &lsquo;Sex for Lazy People&rsquo;

President Marcos gives Sandro ‘Sex for Lazy People’

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
For his eldest son’s 30th birthday, President Marcos gifted a book titled “Sex for Lazy People: 50 Effortless...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Water levels in Luzon dams below normal

Water levels in Luzon dams below normal

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The water levels of eight dams in Luzon continued to drop amid the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, the latest monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate to work with PNP in protecting communities&rsquo;

‘Senate to work with PNP in protecting communities’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri assured officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) that the Senate is doing everything...
Headlines
fbtw
House plenary tackles Cha-cha

House plenary tackles Cha-cha

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives will start plenary debates today on economic Charter amendments contained in Resolution of Both...
Headlines
fbtw
77 percent of Pinoys willing to fight for Philippines &ndash; poll

77 percent of Pinoys willing to fight for Philippines – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
About three in every four Filipinos are willing to fight for the Philippines in case of conflict with a foreign enemy, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with