Philippines and Germany to sign deal on maritime trade

Philstar.com
March 8, 2024 | 4:06pm
President Marcos welcomes German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Malacañang yesterday. The two countries are preparing to celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to ink a maritime cooperation agreement with Germany during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to the country next week, according to a Department of Foreign Affairs official.

During a Palace briefing on Friday, DFA Assistant Secretary Maria Elena Algabre said that the Philippines and Germany will sign a joint declaration of intent on strengthening cooperation in the maritime sector.

The agreement seeks to facilitate maritime trade and mobility of commercial vessels owned by the two countries, she added.

Algabre said that the Philippines and Germany will also sign a cooperation program that will extend the partnership between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the German Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB).

The president will embark on a five-day visit to Germany and Czech Republic next week from March 11 to 15.

Besides meeting government and business leaders, Marcos will also meet with the Filipino communities in the two countries “to personally share his administration’s plans and programs for the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and reaffirm the Philippine government’s commitment to supporting Filipinos worldwide,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

The Philippines and Germany will commemorate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

