70 seasonal workers bound for South Korea — DMW

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 3:40pm
70 seasonal workers bound for South Korea â�� DMW
This photo taken on October 4, 2023 shows departing travellers (background) waiting in line for security checks as officials screen carry-on luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in metro Manila.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Saturday that about 70 seasonal workers are getting ready to go to South Korean farms. 

This comes after the first batch of 39 workers from Pampanga left on February 29.

During a news forum in Quezon City, DMW officer in charge Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said that the agency is overseeing the seamless deployment of Filipino workers to South Korea. 

“Ito iyong binabanggit po ni Sir na 39 initial group from three LGUs in Pampanga na nakaalis about two days ago, umaga sila umalis papunta na sa mga Korean farms at may napipintong mga pitumpu na susunod at tuluy-tuloy na po ito,” Cacdac said.

(The initial group of 39 workers from Pampanga departed for Korean farms two days ago. Seventy workers are scheduled for deployment soon, with more deployments anticipated to follow.)

Cacdac said that the DMW is checking the contracts of these workers and helping them join the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for added protection. The goal is to prevent labor abuses and make sure workers know their rights.

The DMW assigned the local government units (LGUs) to conduct orientations for the workers, informing them about their rights and duties. The LGUs will also keep an eye on the well-being of their workers during their time abroad.

Cacdac noted that the agency is pushing for a standardized protection system for Filipino seasonal workers by working towards a formal agreement with South Korea for consistent labor standards.

According to Cacdac, a seasonal worker typically earns around P80,000 per month for a contract spanning three to five months, with the potential for a three-month extension.

Approximately 3,400 Filipino seasonal workers currently in South Korea did not undergo DMW processing.

The DMW received around 160 labor complaints, including contract violations and issues with uncomfortable living or working conditions on farms in South Korea.

Since 2002, the Philippine government has maintained an agreement with South Korea for an employment permit system, specifically covering factory workers.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

LABOR

OFWS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

SOUTH KOREA
