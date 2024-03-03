^

Headlines

President Marcos to attend Asean-Australia meet in Melbourne

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 3, 2024 | 8:30am
President Marcos to attend Asean-Australia meet in Melbourne
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos leaves today for Melbourne, Australia to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia Special Summit.

The summit, set from March 4 to 6, marks the 50th year since Australia became ASEAN’s first dialogue partner.

Marcos just arrived on Thursday from a two-day state visit to Canberra, where he addressed the Australian parliament.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who welcomed Marcos at the Parliament House on Thursday, said he was looking forward to the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

“For Australia, ASEAN is central and it is essential. And we want to continue to work closely with the Philippines and all our friends and partners in ASEAN, to promote the shared opportunity that drives our regional prosperity, and to fulfill our collective responsibility to uphold regional security,” Albanese said. The Philippines is one of the founding members of ASEAN.

Aside from the Philippines, other ASEAN members are Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam. Timor-Leste is now an official ASEAN observer.

Marcos is expected to thank Australia for its support for the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration reaffirming the Philippines’ maritime entitlements and invalidating China’s massive claim in the South China Sea, according to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Daniel Espiritu.

He said Marcos is also expected to highlight ASEAN-Australia cooperation in maritime issues, climate and clean energy track, people-to-people exchange, among others during the leaders’ plenary.

The President has scheduled bilateral meetings with leaders of Cambodia and New Zealand, Espiritu said.

Marcos will also meet with the Filipino community and business leaders in Melbourne, according to the Foreign Affairs officials.

vuukle comment

ASEAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP to elderly: Beware of Glue Ladies

PNP to elderly: Beware of Glue Ladies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A criminal gang composed mostly of women is preying on senior citizens making cash withdrawals from automated teller mac...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

By James Relativo | 22 hours ago
A lucky bettor will enter the month of March as a multi-millionaire after winning the P175.16 million jackpot prize during last...
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March&nbsp;

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought on country&rsquo;s forest fire fighting capabilities

House probe sought on country’s forest fire fighting capabilities

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
 A lawmaker is calling on the House of Representatives to probe the government’s capability in combatting...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos eyes Basilan as food, fisheries production center

President Marcos eyes Basilan as food, fisheries production center

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos wants to transform Basilan – a province once wracked by violence and terrorism – into a food...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mindoro says thank you

Mindoro says thank you

11 hours ago
Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor and Vice Gov. Eejay Falcon present a plaque of appreciation to Civil Defense administrator...
Headlines
fbtw
Star-rank generals

Star-rank generals

11 hours ago
Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipino Soldiers and Police Officers who were promoted as star-rank generals were...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities informed of potential hideout of ex-Palawan official in journalist's murder

Authorities informed of potential hideout of ex-Palawan official in journalist's murder

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Reporters Without Borders and an international coalition supporting press freedom provided information to Philippine authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese vessels detected near Philippine Rise

Chinese vessels detected near Philippine Rise

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
Recent reports reveal that two Chinese vessels have been monitored lingering in the waters near the resource-rich Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar: Biz groups just want ease of doing business

Villar: Biz groups just want ease of doing business

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 23 hours ago
Instead of amending the 1987 Constitution, business groups want the government to focus on the effective implementation of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with