‘Ban on e-bikes could worsen congestion’

E-trikes are seen plying along Taft Avenue in Manila on February 3, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Regulating electric vehicles like bicycles and tricycles or e-bikes and e-trikes could worsen road congestion in Metro Manila, a group promoting mobility and active transport warned.

The recent decision of the local government units in Metro Manila and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to ban e-bikes and e-trikes along national highways and requiring users to secure driver’s license was “narrow thinking,” according to Roberto Siy Jr., co-convenor of Move as One Coalition.

“It will send the message that we should instead use cars,” he said in a report from News5.

Investing in private cars and motorcycles would “cause more traffic” compared to electric vehicles, which Siy maintained would be “more efficient, zero emission and less demanding in terms of road space.”

He called on the government to “welcome the adoption of more electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.”

“We should think more carefully what will be a better solution,” he added.

Recently, the MMDA declared it would impose a P2,500 fine on e-bike and e-trike users caught traversing major roads in Metro Manila under its watch.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila local government units also agreed to come up with their own rules on restricting use of e-bikes and e-trikes.

The Land Transportation Office also floated its proposal to require users of e-bikes and e-trikes to register their vehicles and get licenses for them to be able to use any public road nationwide.