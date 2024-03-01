^

BFP: Smoking, open flames top causes of fire incidents in Q1

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 11:17am
BFP: Smoking, open flames top causes of fire incidents in Q1
MANILA, Philippines — Smoking and open flames due to cooking were the primary causes of fire incidents in the country in 2024 so far, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said on Friday.

According to the BFP, a total of 3,034 fire incidents have been reported from January 1 to March 1.

These incidents have been higher compared to the 2,888 recorded in the same period in 2023. 

During the first quarter of the year, there were 190 fire incidents caused by lighted cigarettes, cigars and pipes, according to the data from the BFP.

Other fire incidents from January 1 to March 1 include the following:

  • Open flame from cooking involving gas stoves, liquefied petroleum gas and firewood - 155 cases 
  • Electrical ignition due to arcing - 144 cases
  • Electrical ignition due to loose connection - 97 cases
  • Electrical ignition due to overloading - 62 cases

Sixty-nine people died and 213 others were injured in the fire incidents which occurred mostly in residential areas. 

The majority of the fire incidents, totaling 1,698 cases, were accidental, the BFP said. 

Meanwhile, 20 cases were classified as intentional, while 1,259 cases are still under investigation.

