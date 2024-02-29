Seats found with bed bugs at NAIA 2, 3 removed

Photo of a waiting lounge at the departing area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday evening assured the public that it is addressing bed bug or surot infestation issue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals 2 and 3 following complaints on social media.

Some social media users took to Facebook group DIY Travel Philippines to warn fellow passengers of bed bugs at the two NAIA terminals.

In a statement, the MIAA confirmed that it received reports of people who claimed to have been bitten by bed bugs at the NAIA terminal.

It said that the seats identified in the reports received by the agency have already been removed.

“The seats identified in the reports have been pulled out permanently while disinfection schedules shall continue to be undertaken,” the MIAA said.

In response to the complaints, MIAA General Manager Eric Ines immediately directed the terminal managers to investigate the bed bug infestation. They were also asked to provide a report with recommendations on how to resolve the issue.

These terminal managers were likewise ordered to conduct comprehensive facility inspections and enhanced sanitation measures.

Meanwhile, the MIAA said sorry to the victims of the bed bug infestation. It said that two victims received medical assistance from the MIAA medical teams.

“The MIAA apologizes to the victims and assures them that a speedy resolution to this can be expected,” its statement read.