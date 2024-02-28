^

Headlines

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 3:51pm
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting MarchÂ 
Elderly people sit before voting a polling station during the presidential election at an elementary school in Manila on May 9, 2022. Voting was underway in the Philippines on May 9 to elect a new president, with the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos the favourite to win the high-stakes election seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the country's democracy.
AFP / Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) to P500 starting March, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Wednesday.

The DTI is set to order the discount increase next month, raising the maximum discount for groceries and prime commodities to P125 weekly or P500 a month, Romualdez said.

Current rules allow senior citizens and PWDs to enjoy a 5% special discount on  groceries, with the total discount limited to P260 per month or P65 per week.

Romualdez, who met with DTI Undersecretary Carolina Sanchez and other officials Tuesday night, said that the department will commit to implementing the discount hike before the end of March.

Sanchez said that a joint circular from the DTI, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Energy enforcing the increase will be issued in March even as consultations with stakeholders are still ongoing.

The discount covers only basic goods and prime commodities, such as rice, corn, bread, meat, fish, chicken, eggs, cooking oil, sugar, vegetables, fruits, onions, garlic, as well as fresh and processed milk, except medical grade milk.

Also covered are manufactured goods, such as processed meat, sardines, and even corned beef, although the premium brands are not.

Senior citizens and PWDs also stand to enjoy additional discounts on basic construction supplies, like cement, hollow blocks, and electrical supplies, including light bulbs. 

Premium items, including non-essential food such as cakes and pastries, are exempted from the additional discount, Sanchez said.

This comes after a hearing by the House commitees on senior citizens, persons with disabilities and ways and means on February 13 where lawmakers urged officials to raise the discount cap on groceries in light of food inflation.

House ways and means chair Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District) said that when adjusted for inflation, the total discount should be around P126.31 per week.

vuukle comment

DTI

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PWD

SENIOR CITIZENS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Explainer: Why were lighter penalties given to cops involved in Jemboy slay?

Explainer: Why were lighter penalties given to cops involved in Jemboy slay?

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Baltazar's family believes the court's decision falls short of delivering justice for their son's killing, citing the lighter...
Headlines
fbtw
SC imposes P180K fine on PAO chief for contempt, undignified conduct

SC imposes P180K fine on PAO chief for contempt, undignified conduct

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
“It was determined that Atty. Acosta’s statements and innuendos on her Facebook page, which was accessible to...
Headlines
fbtw
NFA execs face corruption probe over cheap rice sale

NFA execs face corruption probe over cheap rice sale

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The National Food Authority is facing an investigation for corruption after it allegedly sold rice to some traders at lower...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos off to Australia

Marcos off to Australia

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos leaves today for Australia for a “guest of government” visit until tomorrow, on the invitation...
Headlines
fbtw
SC fines PAO chief P180,000 for contempt

SC fines PAO chief P180,000 for contempt

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has slapped a fine of P180,000 on Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta over her statements...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHED eyes stronger academic ties with Turkey universities

CHED eyes stronger academic ties with Turkey universities

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Citing Turkey’s support in the Bangsamoro peace process, De Vera said it was “only fitting that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tells Quiboloy to face hearings over abuse allegations

Marcos tells Quiboloy to face hearings over abuse allegations

6 hours ago
Marcos also laughed at Quiboloy’s claim that he and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are colluding with the United States...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pag-IBIG: Make financing more accessible

Marcos to Pag-IBIG: Make financing more accessible

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund to make its home mortgage financing...
Headlines
fbtw
House sticking to Holy Week Cha-cha deadline

House sticking to Holy Week Cha-cha deadline

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Does President Marcos really want a Charter change plebiscite held simultaneously with the 2025 midterm elections? House members...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with