Marcos names new LWUA head

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer Jose Moises Salonga as the new administrator of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), which oversees the development of water supply systems in areas outside Metro Manila.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Monday that Salonga replaced Homer Revi as the head of the government-owned and -controlled corporation.

According to the PCO, Salonga has served various capacities, including the Philippine National Police's Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force, National Power Corp.., Land Bank of the Philippines, Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corp., Office of the Executive Secretary, and Philippine National Oil Company-Renewable Corp.

Salonga graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in 1999 with a degree in Economics, and earned his law degree from the same university in 2003. He also obtained a master's degree in public administration from the Philippine Public Safety College.

The Freeman reported Sunday that Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama expressed hopes that the appointment of Salonga would resolve the leadership issue at the Metro Cebu Water District.

LWUA was created through Presidential Decree 198, also known as the Provincial Water Utilities Act of 1973.

The same decree also enabled the creation of local water districts in cities and municipalities in the provinces. — Gaea Katreena Cabico