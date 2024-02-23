People power is alive, says Cory grandson

Francis Joseph ‘Kiko’ Aquino Dee appears at the Kamuning Bakery Cafe’s ‘Pandesal Forum’ in Quezon City on Feb. 23, 2023 to talk about the 37th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA people power revolution.

MANILA, Philippines — The spirit of the 1986 people power revolt is alive as the country commemorates the 38th anniversary of the uprising on Feb. 25, the grandson of the late president Corazon Aquino said yesterday.

Various activities will be held to prove that the spirit of the uprising is not dead, amid the decision of President Marcos not to declare the yearly celebration as a special holiday, according to Ninoy and Cory Foundation executive director and Buhay ang EDSA Campaign Network co-convenor Kiko Aquino Dee in a radio interview.

Dee added that on Feb. 25, there will be a freedom rights event on Ayala Avenue in Makati City at 8 a.m. and the commemoration of the swearing in of the late former president Cory Aquino at Club Filipino in San Juan City.

“At night (of Feb. 25) we will have ‘EDSA Kahit Saan’ which will be held at White Plains Avenue near the People Power Monument at 7 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. because it was at 9:05 p.m. when (the late former president Ferdinand) Marcos Sr. escaped from Malacañang,” Dee noted.

According to Dee, despite fewer Filipinos joining the commemoration of EDSA, a survey of the Social Weather Stations showed that many believe the spirit of EDSA is still alive and backed its declaration as holiday.

“We will use the opportunity on Feb. 25 to have those conversations on our end, that’s the reason we have many activities,” he said.

At the same time, Dee attributed the dwindling number of Filipinos who join the celebration of EDSA to the different priorities of various administrations.

“During the administration of my uncle (the late former president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III) there was hesitancy to go all out and then other administrations were hesitant on the spirit of EDSA,” he added.

Dee said that yellow ribbons will be seen in the different parts of the country as part of the commemoration of the People Power.

He said while the same issues hound the country after the EDSA uprising, there is democracy to be able to choose the leader of the country.

At the same time, Dee said the celebration of EDSA aims to oppose the move to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“We are against people’s initiative despite the claim of the proponents that it is only for economic provision… I admit that there is a need to debate on the merits of the economic provisions but the manner used by the proponents signal that there is a clear reason to oppose it as they are hiding something and it is clear that self-interest is the motivation,” Dee said. — Emmanuel Tupas