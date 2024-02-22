^

Headlines

Korean firm Miru Systems bags vote counting machine contract for 2025 polls

Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 6:08pm
Korean firm Miru Systems bags vote counting machine contract for 2025 polls
This file photo shows a vote-counting machine used by the Commission on Elections.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has awarded Korean firm Miru Systems with the contract to supply the vote counting machines for the 2025 midterm elections.

The poll body said in a statement dated February 22 that they unanimously approved the bid of the joint venture of Miru Systems -- the lone bidder of the P17.9 billion contract.

Miru Systems replaces Smartmatic as the country's top election provider after the latter was disqualified from participating in all public biddings and procurements for elections. 

Smartmatic, which had provided the Comelec with automated voting machines for over a decade, was blocked from joining future election biddings due to a 2016 alleged bribery scheme, according to the Comelec. 

The contract won by Miru Systems requires it to lease around 110,000 automated counting machines, 104,000 ballot boxes, and 2,200 canvassing system servers. 

The Korean firm will also provide the ballot papers and other paraphernalia needed to verify and canvass votes.  

Miru Systems' joint partners for the poll automation project are the Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corp., and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc.

vuukle comment

COMELEC

ELECTIONS

MIRU SYSTEMS CO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, FL want me dead &ndash; Quiboloy

Marcos, FL want me dead – Quiboloy

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy yesterday accused President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy will face justice &ndash; US government

Quiboloy will face justice – US government

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
As Apollo Quiboloy announced he was going into hiding, the United States embassy in Manila expressed confidence yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
US embassy &lsquo;confident&rsquo; Quiboloy will face justice for his crimes

US embassy ‘confident’ Quiboloy will face justice for his crimes

1 day ago
The United States is confident that controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy will eventually face the charges filed against him...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. : New Clark City access road a &lsquo;red carpet&rsquo;

Marcos Jr. : New Clark City access road a ‘red carpet’

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The government will build more world-class infrastructure in other growth areas in the country to maximize their potential...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to House: Let us take lead on Cha-cha

Senators to House: Let us take lead on Cha-cha

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives should let the Senate take the lead on economic Charter change, Senate President Juan Miguel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public urged to demand transparency from &lsquo;kalye surveys&rsquo;

Public urged to demand transparency from ‘kalye surveys’

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics have warned against the apparent proliferation...
Headlines
fbtw
Mindoro MPAs still exceed grease limits nearly a year after oil spill &mdash; study

Mindoro MPAs still exceed grease limits nearly a year after oil spill — study

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Residents and environmental advocates renewed their call for accountability and legal protection for the Verde Island Passage...
Headlines
fbtw
15 dead as truck falls off cliff in Negros Oriental

15 dead as truck falls off cliff in Negros Oriental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Fifteen people were killed while two others were injured after a truck fell into a ravine in Mabinay, Negros Oriental yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
PCCI: Leave pay hike to wage boards

PCCI: Leave pay hike to wage boards

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
Business group Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry reiterated its opposition to the proposed P100 legislated wage...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with