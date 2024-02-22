Korean firm Miru Systems bags vote counting machine contract for 2025 polls

This file photo shows a vote-counting machine used by the Commission on Elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has awarded Korean firm Miru Systems with the contract to supply the vote counting machines for the 2025 midterm elections.

The poll body said in a statement dated February 22 that they unanimously approved the bid of the joint venture of Miru Systems -- the lone bidder of the P17.9 billion contract.

Miru Systems replaces Smartmatic as the country's top election provider after the latter was disqualified from participating in all public biddings and procurements for elections.

Smartmatic, which had provided the Comelec with automated voting machines for over a decade, was blocked from joining future election biddings due to a 2016 alleged bribery scheme, according to the Comelec.

The contract won by Miru Systems requires it to lease around 110,000 automated counting machines, 104,000 ballot boxes, and 2,200 canvassing system servers.

The Korean firm will also provide the ballot papers and other paraphernalia needed to verify and canvass votes.

Miru Systems' joint partners for the poll automation project are the Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corp., and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc.