NSC denies provocation in Philippines-US joint patrols

This photo shows a picture of the Philippine Air Force's FA-50 beside a B-52H Stratofortress during joint patrols on Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) said on Wednesday that the joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea by the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces are part of the country's “rights as a sovereign and independent nation," aiming to enhance maritime security and uphold international law.

The NSC issued a response to the Chinese military's earlier statement, refuting claims that the joint patrols conducted by the Philippines and the US provoke trouble.

The council also said that the patrols are a “lawful and routine exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability between allied forces and promoting regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“The joint patrols conducted inside Philippine territory serve the purpose of enhancing maritime security, promoting regional stability, and upholding international law. These patrols help deter illegal activities, ensure freedom of navigation, and contribute to the protection of shared interests in the region,” NSC’s statement read, quoting National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) reported that the aerial joint patrols on Monday included three FA-50 light fighters flying alongside a US Pacific Air Forces B-52H Stratofortress long-range strategic bomber.

The joint flyers flew 90 nautical miles (NM) west of Candon, Ilocos Sur and 50 NM northwest of Lubang, Mindoro, according to the PAF.

The NSC urged China to respect and follow international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which ruled in favor of the Philippines.

“We urge China to respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines conducted within its territory consistent with its national interests and international law,” the NSC said.

“Adherence to international norms is essential to the peaceful coexistence of neighboring states,” it added.