^

Headlines

NSC denies provocation in Philippines-US joint patrols

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 8:55pm
NSC denies provocation in Philippines-US joint patrols
This photo shows a picture of the Philippine Air Force's FA-50 beside a B-52H Stratofortress during joint patrols on Monday.
Philippine Air Force / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) said on Wednesday that the joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea by the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces are part of the country's “rights as a sovereign and independent nation," aiming to enhance maritime security and uphold international law.

The NSC issued a response to the Chinese military's earlier statement, refuting claims that the joint patrols conducted by the Philippines and the US provoke trouble.

The council also said that the patrols are a “lawful and routine exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability between allied forces and promoting regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“The joint patrols conducted inside Philippine territory serve the purpose of enhancing maritime security, promoting regional stability, and upholding international law. These patrols help deter illegal activities, ensure freedom of navigation, and contribute to the protection of shared interests in the region,” NSC’s statement read, quoting National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) reported that the aerial joint patrols on Monday included three FA-50 light fighters flying alongside a US Pacific Air Forces B-52H Stratofortress long-range strategic bomber.

The joint flyers flew 90 nautical miles (NM) west of Candon, Ilocos Sur and 50 NM northwest of Lubang, Mindoro, according to the PAF.

The NSC urged China to respect and follow international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which ruled in favor of the Philippines. 

“We urge China to respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines conducted within its territory consistent with its national interests and international law,” the NSC said. 

“Adherence to international norms is essential to the peaceful coexistence of neighboring states,” it added.

vuukle comment

CHINA

CHINA AND THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China calls alleged cyanide use in WPS &lsquo;sheer fabrication&rsquo;

China calls alleged cyanide use in WPS ‘sheer fabrication’

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the claim of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Imee budget realigning led to millions not receiving 4Ps&rsquo;

‘Imee budget realigning led to millions not receiving 4Ps’

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Nearly 4.3 million poor Filipinos were deprived of cash aid under the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program...
Headlines
fbtw
Do economic Cha-cha without any fuss &ndash; Marcos

Do economic Cha-cha without any fuss – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
As lawmakers continue to lock horns over conflicting game plans for Charter change, President Marcos has decided to step in,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara dismisses allegations on Quiboloy guns

Sara dismisses allegations on Quiboloy guns

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday dismissed allegations made by an alleged former member of Kingdom of Jesus Christ that...
Headlines
fbtw
Legal action vs China over cyanide use in WPS at Marcos' discretion &mdash; SolGen

Legal action vs China over cyanide use in WPS at Marcos' discretion — SolGen

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The decision to file environmental charges against China rests with the president, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos congratulates Indonesia's Prabowo after apparent election victory

Marcos congratulates Indonesia's Prabowo after apparent election victory

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Prabowo, who is accused of several rights abuses, relied on campaign tactics that aimed to “rebrand” his image...
Headlines
fbtw
Ani ng Dangal: Filipino artists urged to continue creating, innovating

Ani ng Dangal: Filipino artists urged to continue creating, innovating

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Filipino artists can rest assured that the government will create a “nurturing environment” that would see their...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Joint Philippines-US patrol aimed at protecting territory&rsquo;

‘Joint Philippines-US patrol aimed at protecting territory’

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
A joint Philippine-US air patrol on Monday over the West Philippine Sea – involving a long-range heavy bomber capable...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage hike to hurt MSMEs &ndash; NEDA

Wage hike to hurt MSMEs – NEDA

By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority is opposing the proposed P100 legislated wage hike, saying this would hurt...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with