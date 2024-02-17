^

PCG reports ongoing dangerous maneuvers from Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
February 17, 2024 | 3:34pm
Chinese “maritime militia” surround the BRP Datu Tamblot and Philippine fishing boats during a mission to bring supplies and assistance to the fishermen in Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on February 16, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is sounding the alarm as Chinese vessels continue in engaging in dangerous maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea, despite the presence of PCG and Philippine maritime assets.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesman for West Philippine Sea, disclosed during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday that they have closely monitored four Chinese vessels, specifically CCG 3063 and 3064, deployed to guard the southeast entrance of Bajo de Masinloc. 

The vessels reportedly employ floating barriers whenever Philippine vessels are detected nearby.

Tarriela also highlighted the actions of CCG 3302 and 3105, engaging in what he described as "dangerous maneuvers" to obstruct Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and PCG vessels from approaching Bajo de Masinloc.

“These are the four Chinese maritime militia that we also documented who actively participated in blocking and also carrying out dangerous maneuver to prevent the BFAR vessel in getting close sa Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

“We experienced of course dangerous maneuver and then shadowing not just from the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy but even from the Chinese Coast Guard and also the Chinese maritime militia. There is also participation from the Chinese maritime militia,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the PCG and the BFAR to reinforce the country's presence in the contested waters.

The recent incident occurred just two months following heated confrontations between China and the Philippines near contested reefs in the West Philippine Sea. 

The confrontations involved collisions between vessels from the two nations and Chinese ships using water cannon against Philippine boats.

China asserts control over nearly the entire sea, ignoring a ruling of an international tribunal that says its claims are not legally valid. The country actively deploys boats to patrol the bustling waterway and has militarized artificial islands to strengthen its territorial assertions.

Last month, Chinese and Philippine officials agreed to have more talks about "maritime emergencies" in the waterway due to rising tensions. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

