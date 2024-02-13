^

Comelec logs over 88K registrants on first day of voter registration

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 5:06pm
Comelec logs over 88K registrants on first day of voter registration
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 89,000 individuals registered during the first day of voter registration for the 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday.

Based on the data sent by Comelec Chairman George Garcia to reporters, a total of 88,999 individuals completed the registration on Monday.

The regions with the most registrants are Region IV-A with 14,745, followed by the National Capital Region with 10, 623.

The following is the number of individuals registered per region, according to Comelec:

  • Ilocos Region: 6,705
  • Cagayan Valley: 3,430
  • Cordillera Admiinistrative Region: 1,172
  • Central Luzon: 10,143
  • MIMAROPA: 1,508
  • Bicol Region: 3,349
  • Western Visayas: 4,474
  • Central Visayas: 7,890
  • Eastern Visayas: 3,444
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: 3,162
  • Northern Mindanao: 4,197
  • Davao Region: 4,713
  • SOCCSKSARGEN: 3,846
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: 1,781
  • CARAGA: 3,206
  • Main Office: 412

On Monday, the poll body said that it is expecting three million new individuals to register ahead of the midterm elections. The voter’s registration will run until Sept. 30, 2024. 

This would bring the total number of voters in the country to 71 million. 

Comelec's offices will be open from Mondays to Saturdays, except for holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the polling body's Register Anywhere Program will remain in effect until Aug. 31, 2024.

