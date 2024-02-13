^

Headlines

CHED wants more underprivileged students in SUCs

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
February 13, 2024 | 12:00am
CHED wants more underprivileged students in SUCs
Students return to their respective schools as in-person classes in Marikina City resume on March 9, 2023.
Photo by Walter Bollozos / The Philippine Star

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will recommend steps to state universities and colleges (SUCs) on how to run their student admissions in a way that guarantees greater access to students from underprivileged families.

CHED yesterday unveiled a P15-million study to be conducted individually by the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University, Samar State University and University of Southern Mindanao which is expected to help SUCs craft admission policies that “ensure that there is a fair representation of disadvantaged students in higher education.”

Each university, which will serve as study sites, will also gather data to determine appropriate student support services that will respond to their needs to ensure that they can stay in school and finish their studies to lower the attrition rate in tertiary education, according to CHED chairman J. Prospero de Vera III.

The latest CHED data pegged that at least three in every 10 students leave school temporarily or permanently mainly due to financial difficulties, family problems, relocation, medical or mental health concerns and academic difficulties.

“When this study is finished, its findings will be presented to the different boards of SUCs so that they can act in revising their admission policies so that they become more inclusive,” De Vera said at a press conference yesterday.

The CHED chief acknowledged that admission policies of SUCs have been a problem for “quite some time” as these remain skewed in favor of children who come from privileged households, especially in sought-after institutions like the University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

vuukle comment

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rumors of ABS-CBN&rsquo;s franchise &lsquo;renewal&rsquo; weaponized in Romualdez-SMNI feud

Rumors of ABS-CBN’s franchise ‘renewal’ weaponized in Romualdez-SMNI feud

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
While the majority of posts about ABS-CBN’s supposed comeback did not have a political angle, a few known hyperpartisan...
Headlines
fbtw
BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 31-year-old Belgian National was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
The immortal JPE turns 100 on Valentine&rsquo;s

The immortal JPE turns 100 on Valentine’s

By Millet M. Mananquil | 1 day ago
Juan Ponce Enrile turns 100 on Feb. 14, making him an easy subject of talks on immortality.
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: P738M infrastructure damage in Mindanao floods, landslides

NDRRMC: P738M infrastructure damage in Mindanao floods, landslides

1 day ago
According to the latest report from the NDRRMC, infrastructure damage in Caraga and Davao region was estimated at P473 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla orders NBI probe into bomb threat targeting gov&rsquo;t offices

Remulla orders NBI probe into bomb threat targeting gov’t offices

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
An email sender, claiming to be Japanese lawyer Takahiro Karasawa from “Steadiness Law Office” and a bomb-maker,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P0.60 price cut for gas, P0.10 for diesel

P0.60 price cut for gas, P0.10 for diesel

By Patrick Miguel | 51 minutes ago
Oil companies will implement a rollback of pump prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
MSU bombing mastermind killed in Lanao military ops

MSU bombing mastermind killed in Lanao military ops

By Michael Punongbayan | 51 minutes ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday confirmed the death of the leader of terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah, who masterminded...
Headlines
fbtw
Businessmen, more legal experts weigh in on Cha-cha

Businessmen, more legal experts weigh in on Cha-cha

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 51 minutes ago
Foreign business leaders yesterday weighed in on proposals to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution while...
Headlines
fbtw
Caritas urges Quiboloy: Submit to Senate inquiry

Caritas urges Quiboloy: Submit to Senate inquiry

By Evelyn Macairan | 51 minutes ago
Caritas Philippines yesterday urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy to submit to the Senate investigations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with