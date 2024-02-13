Former BFAR director added to list of DA usecs

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has appointed former Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) director Asis Perez as undersecretary for policy, planning and regulations amid the ongoing major reshuffle at the department.

Laurel signed Special Order 181 formally designating Perez after sources confirmed that he and other personalities would be included in the growing list of undersecretaries within the DA.

“In the exigency of service, Atty. Asis Perez is hereby designated as Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Regulations. As such, he shall perform the duties and responsibilities inherent to the designation and such others as may be directed by the Secretary,” Laurel said in his special order.

Perez replaced Undersecretary Drusila Esther Bayate, who was earlier appointed to replace Undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla.

Laurel now has 11 undersecretaries, compared to the six undersecretaries when President Marcos was still the concurrent agriculture secretary.