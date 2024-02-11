^

Headlines

Duterte urged to stop secession talks

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2024 | 8:30am
Duterte urged to stop secession talks
In a statement, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez has urged former president Rodrigo Duterte and former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to stop any talk about Mindanao secession.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker from Mindanao yesterday called for a stop to talks about separating the region from the rest of the Philippines, saying that even President Marcos has already made clear his position on the matter.

In a statement, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez has urged former president Rodrigo Duterte and former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to stop any talk about Mindanao secession.

Rodriguez underscored that the President had already declared that he would not allow any group to split the country.

“The former president, former speaker and their followers, should stop any talk and any actual plan – if there is any – to secede Mindanao. President Marcos has categorically stated that he would not permit our national territory to be reduced ‘even by one square inch’ and would not allow ‘even an iota of suggestion of its breaking apart,’” he said.

According to Rodriguez, Marcos is “serious” in his position, and those pushing for Mindanao independence “should take his statements seriously.”

The lawmaker pointed out that talk of secession does not really help Mindanao.

“It is counterproductive. It scares away investors. Most of our island – the Davao provinces in particular, the bailiwick of PRRD (Duterte) – is now economically progressive and peaceful, including the BARMM area,” he added.

Rodriguez said that Mindanaoans should “trust, and give a chance to President Marcos to support and develop Mindanao. After all, he is just one year and seven months into his six-year term.”

He maintained that Mindanao still needs a bigger budget under the Marcos administration, because in this year’s budget only 16 percent is given to the region. This is far behind the Luzon regions and Metro Manila.

Mindanao produces 25 percent of the national wealth and accounts for 23 percent of the country’s population. Seven of the 10 poorest provinces in the Philippines is found in Mindanao.

Citing a statement of Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who comes from Mindanao, Rodriguez maintained that the national government “has been working to sustain peace and prosperity in the island” and that its programs “were starting to bear fruit.”

“Unlike in the past, our beloved island is represented in the Cabinet. So, let’s take her word and stop all this secession talk, which negates progress,” he added.

Mindanao is part of the national territory and, according to Manila Representative Joel Chua, separating Mindanao cannot be done without revising the 1987 Constitution.

“Secession per se is, therefore, unconstitutional… Mindanao is part of our national territory and, therefore, must be protected,” Chua said.

He noted that revision – not merely amendment – is required “because it is not just Article I on the National Territory that is affected.”

Also affected are several other articles, including those about the national economy and patrimony, how national and local elections are conducted, how citizens are represented in Congress, the conduct of foreign relations, the armed forces, the national police and the jurisdiction of national government agencies.

vuukle comment

MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Back-to-back strong quakes jolt Agusan province; damages feared

Back-to-back strong quakes jolt Agusan province; damages feared

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
A magnitude 5.8 and magnitude 5.2 hit two different areas in the province of Agusan this Saturday as search and retrieval...
Headlines
fbtw
16 dead, 3 missing in Davao floods, landslides &mdash; NDRRMC

16 dead, 3 missing in Davao floods, landslides — NDRRMC

6 days ago
The fatalities were all reported in Davao region, which was battered by relentless downpour in the past week. 
Headlines
fbtw
Landslide deaths hit 28

Landslide deaths hit 28

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
The death toll in the landslide that devastated a mining community in Maco municipality in Davao de Oro has reached 28, disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

11 hours ago
Active and aspiring entrepreneurs greeted the Chinese New Year with hopes of prosperity as they trooped to the free MSME mentoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours

Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Traffic jams potentially spoil the experience of tourists while they visit attractions in Metro Manila, Department of Tourism-National...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senator confident Senate-House impasse to settle soon

Senator confident Senate-House impasse to settle soon

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda expressed confidence that the impasse between the Senate and the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate eyes OK of P100 minimum wage hike

Senate eyes OK of P100 minimum wage hike

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Senators are hoping to approve this week the proposed P100 increase for minimum wage earners as a Valentine’s gift to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pinoys: Remain firm in your commitment, resolve this dragon year

Marcos to Pinoys: Remain firm in your commitment, resolve this dragon year

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipinos to remain firm in their commitment and resolve to achieve a harmonious and progressive...
Headlines
fbtw
Masara landslide area a no-build zone since 2008

Masara landslide area a no-build zone since 2008

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 11 hours ago
The locality hit by a landslide in Davao de Oro last week has, since 2008, been identified as a critical area and no-build...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with