^

Headlines

Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco leads the launch of the new Pasay-Parañaque Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off Travel hub at the Mall of Asia.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic jams potentially spoil the experience of tourists while they visit attractions in Metro Manila, Department of Tourism-National Capital Region (DOT-NCR) director Sharlene Zabala-Batin said as the agency gradually rolls out the routes of the Philippines Hop-on Hop-Off Travel by the Hubs bus tours program.

“Traffic is always a challenge… Every single time we do the Hop-on Hop-off we make sure the bus makes the rounds in two hours, that is the maximum rolling tour time,” she told reporters.

Road congestion is one of the “challenges” the DOT-NCR office “wants to overcome” this year, according to Batin.

So far, the Hop-on Hop-off bus tours could “manage” bringing tourists to Metro Manila’s attractions amid vehicular traffic, she said.

Batin joined DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco in opening the “Entertainment Hub” of the Hop-on Hop-off bus tours last Feb. 8, a route that will feature entertainment and shopping centers in the cities of Pasay and Parañaque.

The Entertainment Hub stops are the SM Mall of Asia, Luxe Duty Free, Newport World Resorts, City of Dreams, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Okada Manila.

The Entertainment Hub of the Philippines Hop-on Hop-off Travel by the Hubs bus tours will become available to the public on Feb. 16, according to Batin.

It is the third “travel hub” of the bus tours, following the launch of the “Business Hub” in Makati City and the “Culture Hub” in Manila in the second half of 2023.

Tourists can book the tours through a mobile application produced by the program’s implementor, Positive Exposure. A do-it-yourself tour valid for 24 hours costs P1,199, while curated tours are also offered.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
16 dead, 3 missing in Davao floods, landslides &mdash; NDRRMC

16 dead, 3 missing in Davao floods, landslides — NDRRMC

6 days ago
The fatalities were all reported in Davao region, which was battered by relentless downpour in the past week. 
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US hold third joint patrol in South China Sea

Philippines, US hold third joint patrol in South China Sea

15 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines held their third joint sea and air patrol in three months off the Southeast Asian country's...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR collaborates with NASA on atmospheric study

DENR collaborates with NASA on atmospheric study

By Romina Cabrera | 7 days ago
The Philippines would collaborate with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in a study to address air...
Headlines
fbtw
Back-to-back strong quakes jolt Agusan province; damages feared

Back-to-back strong quakes jolt Agusan province; damages feared

By James Relativo | 10 hours ago
A magnitude 5.8 and magnitude 5.2 hit two different areas in the province of Agusan this Saturday as search and retrieval...
Headlines
fbtw
On Year of the Dragon, Marcos calls on Filipinos to reflect on past victories

On Year of the Dragon, Marcos calls on Filipinos to reflect on past victories

By James Relativo | 13 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. called on fellow Filipinos to reflect on their accomplishments last 2023 as he greets...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate eyes OK of P100 minimum wage hike

Senate eyes OK of P100 minimum wage hike

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators are hoping to approve this week the proposed P100 increase for minimum wage earners as a Valentine’s gift to...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: 19,000 cybercrimes recorded last year

PNP: 19,000 cybercrimes recorded last year

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Cybercrimes increased by 68.98 percent in 2023, with 19,472 incidents compared to 11,523 cases in 2022, data from the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

1 hour ago
Active and aspiring entrepreneurs greeted the Chinese New Year with hopes of prosperity as they trooped to the free MSME mentoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator confident Senate-House impasse to settle soon

Senator confident Senate-House impasse to settle soon

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda expressed confidence that the impasse between the Senate and the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with