Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco leads the launch of the new Pasay-Parañaque Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off Travel hub at the Mall of Asia.

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic jams potentially spoil the experience of tourists while they visit attractions in Metro Manila, Department of Tourism-National Capital Region (DOT-NCR) director Sharlene Zabala-Batin said as the agency gradually rolls out the routes of the Philippines Hop-on Hop-Off Travel by the Hubs bus tours program.

“Traffic is always a challenge… Every single time we do the Hop-on Hop-off we make sure the bus makes the rounds in two hours, that is the maximum rolling tour time,” she told reporters.

Road congestion is one of the “challenges” the DOT-NCR office “wants to overcome” this year, according to Batin.

So far, the Hop-on Hop-off bus tours could “manage” bringing tourists to Metro Manila’s attractions amid vehicular traffic, she said.

Batin joined DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco in opening the “Entertainment Hub” of the Hop-on Hop-off bus tours last Feb. 8, a route that will feature entertainment and shopping centers in the cities of Pasay and Parañaque.

The Entertainment Hub stops are the SM Mall of Asia, Luxe Duty Free, Newport World Resorts, City of Dreams, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Okada Manila.

The Entertainment Hub of the Philippines Hop-on Hop-off Travel by the Hubs bus tours will become available to the public on Feb. 16, according to Batin.

It is the third “travel hub” of the bus tours, following the launch of the “Business Hub” in Makati City and the “Culture Hub” in Manila in the second half of 2023.

Tourists can book the tours through a mobile application produced by the program’s implementor, Positive Exposure. A do-it-yourself tour valid for 24 hours costs P1,199, while curated tours are also offered.