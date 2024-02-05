^

Headlines

6 Catholic bishops demand protection for Filipino fishers from Chinese aggression

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 5:45pm
6 Catholic bishops demand protection for Filipino fishers from Chinese aggression
Fishermen check the floating barriers installed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) at the passage heading to Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Six Catholic bishops in dioceses near fisher communities have issued a rare appeal for the government to bring the full might of the law against Chinese vessels harassing Filipino fisherfolk, backing international action to stem China’s “forcible occupation” of Philippine maritime zones.

In a joint pastoral exhortation on Sunday, the Catholic bishops said that “all legal means must be exhausted” to fend off China’s destruction of the Philippines’ marine resources, which in turn have “wrought havoc on the lives of our fisherfolk.”

“(And) if present diplomatic endeavors do not suffice, then it is permissible – morally necessary even - to have recourse to the friendship of allies who can help us defend what is ours,” the statement read.

The joint pastoral exhortation was signed by Socrates Villegas, archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan (Pangasinan); Bartolome Santos Jr., bishop of Iba (Zambales); Daniel Presto, bishop of San Fernando (La Union), Socrates Mesiona, apostolic vicar of Puerto Princesa (Palawan); Broderick Pabillo, apostolic vicar of Taytay (Palawan); and Fidelis Layog, auxiliary bishop of Lingayen-Dagupan.

The Church leaders stressed that aggressive incursions of Chinese vessels into the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone have brought “widespread destruction of coral reefs, marine sanctuaries and the habitat of fish and sea-dwelling animals” and “has wrought havoc on the lives of our fisherfolk.”

“Before the forcible occupation of our maritime zones, fishermen did not have to go very far to be able to harvest the riches of the sea that provided for their needs and those of the members of their families,” the statement read.

Now, the bishops wrote, Filipino fisherfolk have to risk their lives by venturing far into the open sea just to bring home catch. 

Even then, they “still face the threat of being bullied by Chinese fishing and naval vessels that, by their size and power, can easily outmaneuver and frighten our fishermen in their bangkas and lampitaws (boats),” the statement read. 

The Catholic leaders warned that a “policy of appeasement” only brings trouble to Filipino fishers who are at the mercy of the “tall tale claims” spun by “Chinese aggressors.”

“It has only emboldened it, as it makes more inroads into our marine sanctuaries and maritime zones, displacing our own fisherfolk from fishing grounds from which they have traditionally harvested the wealth that the sea then had to offer,” they added.

“We seek peace, and it cannot be a moral option to wage war. But neither is it just for the leaders of our country to allow our own fisherfolk to be driven out of fishing grounds over which international law recognizes our rights,” they also said. 

In 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard had increased its documentation of Chinese harassment of Filipino vessels in the Philippines’ maritime zone, as well as expanded its presence through patrol operations and assisted in the resupply missions for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, among others.

The Philippines has also forged stronger partnerships in developing the PCG and explored joint patrols with other countries like the United States, Japan Australia, South Korea and Germany, among others.

In December 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that there would be a "paradigm shift" with how the Philippines responds to China, noting that traditional diplomatic means have failed to settle the country's issues with the East Asian giant in the tense waterways.

The president’s statement came after Chinese naval assets water cannoned PCG vessels during its resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

“We gratefully acknowledge statements of resoluteness about defending the resources God, in his munificence, has made available to us through the sea. But words are NOT enough,” the bishops wrote.

vuukle comment

CATHOLIC CHURCH

CHINA

DIPLOMACY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No room for defamation in Bagong Pilipinas &ndash; Marcos

No room for defamation in Bagong Pilipinas – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
There is no room for defamation and crab mentality in the new Philippines, President Marcos said, as he faces controversies...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Duterte, Alvarez may be liable for sedition’

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Pronouncements of former president Rodrigo Duterte and former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for Mindanao to “secede” from the country make them liable for sedition, politicians in Camiguin province...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste clarifies apology to Imee: It was out of pity

Baste clarifies apology to Imee: It was out of pity

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte called out Sen. Imee Marcos for using him in her “drama” in the media.
Headlines
fbtw
United Nations rapporteur seeks reforms in anti-terror, cybercrime laws
play

United Nations rapporteur seeks reforms in anti-terror, cybercrime laws

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Although freedom of expression is protected by the Philippine Constitution, provisions of some laws in the country are not...
Headlines
fbtw
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

5 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After ceasefire, House hopes Senate passes RBH6 by March

After ceasefire, House hopes Senate passes RBH6 by March

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Administration lawmakers, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives, are hoping that...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice sufficiency possible in 2028 &ndash; NIA official

Rice sufficiency possible in 2028 – NIA official

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Philippines can achieve rice sufficiency in 2028 as palay production is expected to go up this year despite the El Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to invite Vietnam to trilateral exercise in June

PCG to invite Vietnam to trilateral exercise in June

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard intends to strengthen ties with the Vietnamese Coast Guard by inviting them to join for the first...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: More time to bid for OVCS

Comelec: More time to bid for OVCS

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Interested parties have more time to submit bids for the online voting and counting system to be used in the May 2025 elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
TikTok reiterates commitment to safety

TikTok reiterates commitment to safety

18 hours ago
Short-form video platform TikTok has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of young users through “age-appropriate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with