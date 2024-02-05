^

Headlines

Phivolcs says no magma coming out of Mayon Volcano after phreatic eruption

Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 11:36am
Phivolcs says no magma coming out of Mayon Volcano after phreatic eruption
This photo shows Mayon volcano spewing ash into the air as seen from the Cagsawa ruins in Daraga town, Albay province, south of Manila.
Rolando Esguerra / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has not detected volcanic earthquakes or magma being spewed out of the Mayon Volcano after the phreatic eruption that occurred on Sunday.

There has been no volcanic earthquake reported around the Mayon Volcano since February 1,  Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said in an interview with GMA’s "Unang Balita" on Monday.

“Maganda ito dahil ibig sabihin walang magmang umaangat (This is good because this means there is no magma rising),” Bacolcol explained.

Bacolcol said that no ashfall has also been reported in the area.

The Phivolcs director explained that the phreatic eruption on Sunday was caused by hot materials coming into contact with water. While not as dangerous as magmatic eruptions, phreatic eruptions still send out ash and rocks into the air, Bacolcol said.

The event generated a booming sound, rockfall, pyroclastic density currents or PDC and a 1,200 meter-tall plume that drifted to the southwest, according to Phivolcs.

State volcanologists said that the phreatic eruption lasted four minutes and nine seconds, based on their seismic records.

There has been no change in the alert level status of the Mayon Volcano after the phreatic eruption over the weekend.

Mayon has been under Alert Level 2 since Dec. 8, 2023 after state volcanologists downgraded it from Alert Level 3 due to a “general decline in unrest.”

MAYON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS

VOLCANO
