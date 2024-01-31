Japan grants P281M to farm-to-school meals project in BARMM

The Japanese government and the United Nations World Food Programme sign an agreement on January 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government has pledged P281 million (approximately $5 million) to support a farm-to-school feeding project that aims to provide healthy meals for children and support small farmers.

The Farm-to-School Meals project of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) links smallholder farmers and fisherfolk with primary schools to provide school children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with nutritious meals.

The program is estimated to benefit 35,000 people in the region, which has a poverty rate of around 61%.

According to a policy brief by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the lack of peace and security, coupled with frequent natural disasters, not only weakens human capital but also inflicts physical damage and economic losses on individuals and communities across BARMM.

Malnutrition is also prevalent in BARMM, with 45% of children under five experiencing stunted growth due to prolonged undernutrition.

"Our continuing partnership with WFP is geared towards improving resilience and peace in Mindanao. Part of these efforts is to support better nutrition for school children while helping local agriculture grow," Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said at the signing ceremony Tuesday.

The Philippines became the first Asian country to join the School Meals Coalition, which supports governments in enhancing the quality of school meals globally.

According to the WFP, the country is intensifying efforts to fulfill its commitment to providing nutritious meals to all children by 2030.