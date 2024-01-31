UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates
MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics — from business analytics to graphic design — that will grant its completers training certificates they can add to their resume.
The free massive open online courses (MOOCs) — which will run year-round — can help its enrollees “build credentials” and improve their expertise on a wide range of skills, the UPOU said.
Those who complete the MOOCs will be given e-certificates that can cited in resumes as a “16-hour training,” it added.
“Our courses are FREE, SELF-PACED, and OPEN to everyone so you may complete them at your own convenience,” the UPOU said.
UPOU's 2024 calendar for the MOOCs schedules the following trainings per month:
|
JANUARY
|
Basics of Resilience Introductory Course on Contact Center Services
|
FEBRUARY
|
Gender Sensitivity Training
|
MARCH
|
Micro-credential on Digital Office Efficiency
Training Introduction to Open and Distance eLeaming (ODeL)
Understanding the Child Better
Business Analytics Concepts and Frameworks
|
APRIL
|
Strategic Planning in ODeL
Principles of Graphic Design
|
MAY
|
Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning
Quality Assurance in ODeL
Legal Instruments for the Protection of Children
|
JUNE
|
Learner Support in ODeL
Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs
Institutional Mechanism Towards Child Rights Protection and Promotion
|
JULY
|
Technology in ODeL
Introduction to ODeL
Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs
Social Entrepreneurship
Scriptwriting for Educational Video Materials
|
AUGUST
|
Course offering break
|
SEPTEMBER
|
Strategic Planning in ODeL
Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning
Planning Programs on Child Rights Protection and Promotion
Creating Educational Materials Using PowToon
|
OCTOBER
|
Quality Assurance in ODeL
Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs
Developing and Producing an Interactive Educational Video Material
|
NOVEMBER
|
Learner Support in ODeL
Technology in ODeL
Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs
Implementing and Evaluating Programs for Child Rights
Video Editing
Using an Open-Source Video Editing Software
