UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 1:44pm
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates
Undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics — from business analytics to graphic design — that will grant its completers training certificates they can add to their resume.

The free massive open online courses (MOOCs) — which will run year-round — can help its enrollees “build credentials” and improve their expertise on a wide range of skills, the UPOU said.

Those who complete the MOOCs will be given e-certificates that can cited in resumes as a “16-hour training,” it added.

“Our courses are FREE, SELF-PACED, and OPEN to everyone so you may complete them at your own convenience,” the UPOU said.

UPOU's 2024 calendar for the MOOCs schedules the following trainings per month:

JANUARY 

Basics of Resilience Introductory Course on Contact Center Services 

FEBRUARY 

Gender Sensitivity Training 

MARCH 


 

Micro-credential on Digital Office Efficiency

Training Introduction to Open and Distance eLeaming (ODeL) 

Understanding the Child Better 

Business Analytics Concepts and Frameworks 

APRIL 

Strategic Planning in ODeL 

Principles of Graphic Design

MAY

Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning 

Quality Assurance in ODeL 

Legal Instruments for the Protection of Children 

JUNE 

Learner Support in ODeL 

Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs 

Institutional Mechanism Towards Child Rights Protection and Promotion 

JULY

Technology in ODeL 

Introduction to ODeL 

Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs

Social Entrepreneurship 

Scriptwriting for Educational Video Materials 

AUGUST

Course offering break

SEPTEMBER

Strategic Planning in ODeL 

Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning 

Planning Programs on Child Rights Protection and Promotion 

Creating Educational Materials Using PowToon 

OCTOBER

Quality Assurance in ODeL 

Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs

Developing and Producing an Interactive Educational Video Material 

NOVEMBER
DECEMBER

Learner Support in ODeL 

Technology in ODeL 

Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs

Implementing and Evaluating Programs for Child Rights 

Video Editing 

Using an Open-Source Video Editing Software 

