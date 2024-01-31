UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

Undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics — from business analytics to graphic design — that will grant its completers training certificates they can add to their resume.

The free massive open online courses (MOOCs) — which will run year-round — can help its enrollees “build credentials” and improve their expertise on a wide range of skills, the UPOU said.

Those who complete the MOOCs will be given e-certificates that can cited in resumes as a “16-hour training,” it added.

“Our courses are FREE, SELF-PACED, and OPEN to everyone so you may complete them at your own convenience,” the UPOU said.

UPOU's 2024 calendar for the MOOCs schedules the following trainings per month: